KOKOMO – The girls Class 3A regional final was decided by a deluge of first half goals, while the boys championship that followed came down to penalty kicks.
But in both games it was Noblesville that claimed the trophy and Carroll whose season came to an end.
The Noblesville girls (18-1), who are ranked No. 1 in Class 3A by the ISCA and No. 1 in the nation by MaxPreps, scored four first-half goals on the Chargers (15-6-1) and advanced to semistate with a 5-0 victory.
The Carroll boys (12-5-1) twice took a two-goal lead over No. 7 Noblesville in the second half, but Samuel Holland scored two goals for the Millers (14-3-3) in the final 20 minutes of regulation to knot the match at 3. After two scoreless overtime periods, the Millers prevailed in penalty kicks, making four of five attempts while Carroll hit just two of their four.
“We’re proud of them. The fight was amazing. Good senior leadership. All we ask is that they fight for us, and they did tonight, it was really good,” Carroll boys coach Zack England said.
“Unlucky way to lose.”
In the penalty kick shootout, Noblesville’s Owen Mejia sent the first kick into the bottom right corner of the goal, and Carroll’s first attempt by senior Jacob Douglass was saved by Noblesville keeper Cole Thompson.
Noblesville’s second kick bounced off the top crossbar and Brayden Macy’s attempt went in the top of the net to give each team one made penalty.
Noblesville’s Miles Tucker calmly put his kick into the bottom right corner of the net, and Carroll’s Nathan Kruger fooled Thompson to keep the teams knotted up.
But Noblesville made its fourth attempt while Myles Repaal’s shot for Carroll was wide right. Noblesville’s Noah Bernot sent his shot into the bottom right corner of the net, and that was enough to seal victory for the Millers.
Noblesville will return to Kokomo next week to face No. 15 Penn (13-4-4) in the semistate round.
The Noblesville boys had several promising chances against Carroll in the first half, but the Chargers kept a clean slate and the match was scoreless at halftime.
In the second half, it was Carroll that took charge early on, and Liam Ormiston’s header at 32:27 gave the Chargers the first lead of the game. Just over a minute later, a Derek Lanning strike sailed just under the crossbar and into the net to give the Chargers a 2-0 lead.
Noblesville’s Tucker scored with 23:25 to go to cut Carroll’s lead in half, but a strike from Macy with 21:17 to play put the Chargers back up 3-1.
“We had some guys that individually stepped up and took their chances,” England said.
Unfortunately for the Chargers, the scoring spree didn’t end there. With about 18 minutes left to play, Holland scored his first goal of the game, and after 10 more minutes of pressure on the Carroll goal he struck again to tie the match.
The Noblesville girls also scored multiple goals in rapid succession, netting four in about seven minutes in the first half to lead 4-0 at halftime.
The Chargers were able to staunch the bleeding for much of the second half, but Stella Scroggin added to the Noblesville lead with a goal at 13:59.
“We’re young. We start three freshmen and a sophomore,” Carroll girls coach Rick Smith said. “For these kids, to start off the year as young as we are and end up 15-6-1, that’s a pretty good record. I’m happy with them today. I knew it was going to be an uphill battle.”
Noblesville, which won state titles in 2019 and 2020 and was knocked out by eventual champion Homestead in the regional semifinals in 2021, moves on to face Crown Point (17-4-1) in the girls semistate at Kokomo next Saturday.
Smith said it would’ve taken a near-perfect performance by the Chargers to threaten the Millers, but some of the younger Carroll players appeared a little bit intimidated in the face of older and larger players on one of the state’s most storied teams.
“I think it’s going to be good for them to see where we’re at, what we’ve done,” Smith said of the younger players who will return next year.
“The schedule we play has been great for them. I think it’s going to be a positive trend upward.”