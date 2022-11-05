Carroll’s defense did not have much fun trying to stop Warsaw’s option offense Friday in the sectional championship.
“It was awful, we hated it,” Chargers defensive back Jorge Valdes said. “I’m so glad I’m a senior and I don’t ever have to play them again.”
But it was Valdes who helped ensure there was plenty of fun to be had after the game when he ripped the ball away from Warsaw quarterback Andrew Sullivan deep in Carroll territory in the third quarter, reversing significant Tigers momentum and preserving a slim Carroll lead.
The Class 6A No. 5 Chargers went on to win 34-17 at Carroll, capturing their second straight sectional championship and continuing their undefeated season.
“Warsaw is very disciplined, it’s a tough offense to defend,” Carroll coach Doug Dinan said. “But our kids came through. They created a couple stops, got the ball back for the offense and offense capitalized on almost every situation they had it. I’m very happy and very proud of our players.”
Carroll (11-0) will face Lafayette Jefferson (9-2) next Friday with a chance to win its first regional championship.
The Chargers beat Warsaw 36-0 in the sectional championship last season, but the No. 13 Tigers (8-3) put up a fight Friday. An early 10-0 Chargers lead – a 9-yard Jimmy Sullivan touchdown run and a field goal – evaporated when Warsaw’s German Flores-Ortega ran through the right side untouched for a 53-yard touchdown and the Tigers followed with an onside kick recovery and a field goal. Warsaw held the ball for 9:58 straight.
Carroll’s Sebastian Lopez kicked a 26-yard field goal on the last play of the first half to give his team up 13-10, but Warsaw marched into Carroll territory early in the third. Andrew Sullivan opened the second half with runs of 12 and eight yards and moved the chains again with a pass.
Sullivan appeared to have yet another first down, this time into the Carroll red zone, on a sizable run up the middle, but Valdes made the play of the night, ripping the ball out and giving the Chargers a chance to pounce on it.
“We needed the ball back, it was too tight of a game,” Valdes said. “I just made it happen. The quarterback ran into me and he was pushing me back. I saw the ball on my hand and I just ripped it.”
The Chargers then threw an offensive wrinkle at the Tigers, inserting Braden Steely at wildcat quarterback for much of the ensuing drive. Steely and running back Nate Starks took turns breaking off explosive runs and Steely capped the 84-yard drive with a 5-yard sprint to the pylon for a touchdown and a 20-10 lead.
“We’ve gotta do whatever we can,” Dinan said. “Whether it be wildcat, whether it be throw it, whether it be just run the ball with Nate, we have to do whatever the defense gives us. We have to be opportunistic and end up in the end zone and the kids did that tonight.”
Warsaw fumbled again in Carroll territory on its next possession. Steely and Starks again led the Chargers down the field and Steely again scored, this time from 23 yards out after cutting to the right and finding the sideline, putting the game away with 5:03 left.
Steely ran nine times for 86 yards, while Starks had 18 carries for 176 yards, including a 69-yard touchdown in the final minutes.
A large contingent of Carroll fans, clad mostly in neon, rushed the field shortly after the Chargers received their sectional championship plaque.
“This feels great, but we’re not done yet,” Valdes said. “We’re going to go for that regional, semistate and state. We’re not done yet.”