CARMEL – Leo sophomore Justin Hicks got off to a rough start at his first state finals Tuesday, bogeying each of his first three holes at Prairie View Golf Club.
But as the temperature rose to 95 degrees and the damp fairways began to steam, Hicks said the heat became one of the few things he could think about.
“How hot it was made me forget about the tournament – I just kind of hit the shot and went on with it,” Hicks said.
Forgetting about the pressure of the state finals worked for Hicks as he shot 40 on his front nine and then carded 34 on the back nine.
Carroll senior Hunter Melton had the opposite trajectory on Tuesday: A birdie on the 12th hole put him 3-under-par and temporarily made him the tournament leader. But then he ran into some trouble, bogeying the next three holes to end up back at even par.
“It was kind of a bad streak going there, but I finished out with pars. So I’m a little disappointed, but still happy with where I’m at,” Melton said.
But despite a few wobbles, a glance at the leader board shows both golfers were in good shape after one round: Guerin Catholic senior Connor McNeely was leading the field after shooting a 1-under 71, and Melton was tied for second at 72 with Silver Creek sophomore Cody Coleman. Four were tied at 1-over, and Hicks was one of five tied at 2-over.
Guerin Catholic shot 299 (+11) to lead the team standings, Westfield was second at 15-over and Bloomington South was third at 20-over. Warsaw was the top local team, sitting sixth after shooting 319 (+31), and Leo was tied for 11th at 329 (+41).
“We’re still within fighting distance of the podium, top four,” Warsaw coach Jack Carpenter said. “We did not play our best golf at all, by far. We only had two kids under 80. The course is hard. It’s hard on an ordinary day, and with the heat, it makes it that much tougher. … Hopefully we can get a little better tomorrow and pass a few teams.”
One golfer in the field of 100 withdrew during the first round, and the heat is expected to be punishing today with a predicted high of 96.
“I think they enjoyed it – I think it would’ve been a little more enjoyable if it had been cooler,” Carpenter said. “But that has to be a mental edge for us, that we don’t use the heat as an excuse. … I think we lost a little bit of that coming in. … We’re going to have to be a little bit stronger if we’re going to make moves.”
Junior Aidan Bowell and senior Cal Hoskins shot 77 for the Tigers, junior Jaxson Gould shot 81 and senior Ben Brander shot 84. Senior Jack Yeager’s 86 did not count toward the team’s score.
In addition to Hicks’ 74, Leo junior Wes Opliger shot 81, senior Isaac Rorick shot 85 and junior Patrick Judd 89. Sophomore William Nussbaum’s 95 did not count toward the team score.
“It didn’t go as good today as we would have hoped. We had some stray shots out there, some balls bounced the wrong way, some three-putts,” Leo coach Paul Newberg said. “But it’s not anything that I don’t think we can come back and be better at tomorrow.
“I think we could’ve been better, which will be good motivation for tomorrow.”
Now that Carroll’s Melton is in contention for the individual title, the pressure only increases in the second round. He is scheduled to tee off at 8:09 a.m. today.
“I think I do pretty good under pressure. I’m excited for the new experience,” said Melton, who played in the individual medalist playoff at the Plymouth Regional last week.
Although Melton previously said he was disappointed that the Chargers did not qualify for the state finals as a team, coach Justin Shippy said he enjoyed the opportunity to spend an entire round with just one player instead of trying to keep track of five golfers at once.
“It’s a lot easier, let me tell you,” Shippy said. “You can really concentrate and focus and help him get around the golf course. He and I have been around for four years together, I know his game and he knows what I want to do, so it works hand-in-hand.”