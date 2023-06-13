Hayden Jones has played at Parkview Field twice before, once for a travel baseball game when he was 12 and again as a sophomore at Carroll in 2016, when he had an RBI single in a win over Bishop Dwenger – and fellow future professional ballplayer Grant Richardson – in the Parkview Sports Medicine High School Baseball Series.
This week, the former Charger returned to the downtown baseball stadium, this time for a six-game series as a member of the visiting Dayton Dragons, the High-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds.
“It’s really nice to be back home and doing what I’ve always wanted to do in front of friends and family, just nice to be back sleeping in your own bed,” said Jones, who will stay with his family while he’s in town. “Just back to the stomping grounds where I came with my grandpa (Bill Jones) to watch guys when he scouted (for the Detroit Tigers) and I’d come with my parents to watch games and now I get to be the one on the field that my friends and family are watching and living out the dream together.”
Jones, 23, expects a large contingent in the stands to watch him face his hometown team, but that group went home without doing so Tuesday as the series opener was rained out.
“Just really excited to get back here, being able to play in a stadium like this, in an environment, a town like this,” Jones said. “I’d die to be in a hometown like this. In Dayton, it’s phenomenal fanbase, ballpark, but this is just one step closer to the big leagues – the surface you play on, to the stands and just the town in general, it’s just a whole other level.”
After earning first-team All-State honors three times while at Carroll and leading the Chargers to a sectional title as a senior in 2018, Jones played college baseball at Mississippi State and Illinois State and then signed with the Reds as an undrafted free agent in August 2021.
After a short stint with the Reds’ Arizona Complex League team at the end of the 2021 campaign, the 6-foot, 215-pound backstop spent all of last year with the Low-A Daytona Tortugas, hitting nine home runs and driving in 31 in 72 games while strengthening his reputation as an excellent defensive catcher by throwing out 36% of runners attempting to steal against him and letting through only nine passed balls.
That performance earned him a promotion to High-A Dayton this year, where playing time has been somewhat scarce as he has been caught in a three-catcher logjam. In 10 games this season, he is hitting .300 and slugging .400. In a May 28 game against South Bend, he went 3 for 4 with three doubles and two RBI.
“It’s been tough not getting as much time as I got last year, but that’s the business side of it,” Jones said. “Every chance I get I’m going to take and prove them wrong and show them the mistake they’re making.
“I’m not playing for just the Reds, I’m playing for 29 other teams, as well. I’m a catcher, I’m a young 23-year-old, so it’s wherever, whoever needs me and wants me, I’ll play anywhere. Whenever I get my opportunity I’m going to out and I’m just going to prove everyone wrong and go about my day.”
Jones may see some increased playing time going forward as the Reds recently promoted Dayton catcher Michael Trautwein to Double-A Chattanooga, leaving the Carroll graduate and Matheu Nelson as the only backstops on the roster.
Doubleheader today
The TinCaps and Dragons will play two games tonight after Tuesday’s rainout. Both will be seven innings. Game 1 will get underway at 5:35 p.m., with the second contest to follow about half an hour after the end of the first.
The gates will open at 5:05 p.m. today. Tickets are good for both games of the doubleheader. Tickets for Tuesday’s game can be exchanged for tickets of equal or lesser value at any TinCaps home game the rest of the season.