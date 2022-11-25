INDIANAPOLIS – Carroll made its first appearance in a football state finals on Friday night, but it was Center Grove who proved it is still Indiana's most formidable high school football team, beating the Chargers 35-9 in the Class 6A State Finals at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The Trojans (12-2) become the first team win three straight Class 6A titles.
Carroll scored first, getting a couple of third down conversions on the opening drive before settling for a 30-yard field goal by Sebastian Lopez that put the Chargers up 3-0 at 7:20 in the first quarter.
But after that, the highlights were few and far between for the Chargers. On the Trojans' fourth play of the night, Tyler Cherry hit Jalen Thomeson with a short pass, and Thomeson ran, barely touched, along the sideline for a 64-yard touchdown, giving Center Grove a 7-3 lead at 5:31 in the first quarter.
Carroll went three-and-out on its second possession – losing 12 yards – but they got a slight glimmer of hope as senior linebacker Max Wiard pulled down the Center Grove ball carrier for a loss on 3rd & 3. That tackle forced the Trojans to attempt a 35-yard field goal with 1:13 left in the first quarter, but the kick was wide.
But the Trojans weren't so easily stopped on their next drive. A 35-yard pass from Cherry to Noah Coy took Center Grove down to the 4-yard line, and a few plays later Micah Coyle scored on a 1-yard carry to put the Trojans up 14-3 with 9:22 to go in the second.
With 5:21 to go before halftime, Center Grove's Owen Bright reached into the end zone for another 1-yard score to stretch the lead to 21-3.
Another rare Carroll highlight came with just under two minutes in the half, when Jorge Valdes raced toward the Center Grove kicker as he attempted a 34-yard field goal and knocked the ball down before it had a chance to get airborne, and the Trojans went into halftime with a 21-3 lead.
Unlike the regional championship game against Lafayette Jefferson, there was no second-half adjustment or comeback for Carroll.
Center Grove opened the second half with a 10-play, 60-yard drive that ended with a 1-yard quarterback keep by Cherry to put the Trojans up 28-3 at 8:15 in the third. A 6-yard touchdown run by Eli Hohlt put Center Grove on the brink of triggering the running clock with 16 seconds left in the third quarter.
Carroll quarterback Jimmy Sullivan went down after an awkward slide late in the fourth quarter, and immediately after Ethan Springer came in and threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Camden Herschberger to make the score 35-9 with 3:02 left in the game. The 2-point conversion pass attempt fell untouched.
Carroll had never won a regional football title before this season, while Center Grove was playing in the Class 6A finals for the fourth year in a row.