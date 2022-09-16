In Week 4, the interception was Bishop Dwenger’s savior, ending a Homestead comeback attempt.
In Week 5, interceptions tormented the Saints, who were picked off four times in a 31-0 Carroll victory Friday at Carroll.
The Chargers are now 5-0 and clearly in the driver’s seat in the SAC race. They are the first team to shut out Bishop Dwenger since Homestead beat the Saints 42-0 in 2017. Dwenger fell to 3-2.
“It’s an absolutely great feeling. People were saying it was going to be a close game and all, but our defense the whole week was locked in, and it paid off this Friday,” said senior defensive back Michael Dierckman, who had three of the four picks for the Chargers.
The Carroll offense didn’t waste any time taking charge: The Chargers needed just 1:11 to march 80 yards and score their first touchdown, an 8-yard run by junior Braden Steely, who slalomed his way to the end zone.
The extra point attempt went wide, and that, unfortunately, turned into a trend for Carroll. Though the Chargers scored five touchdowns, only one extra point or two-point conversion attempt was successful. A 42-yard field goal attempt in the second half also fell well short of the uprights.
“We’ve got to work on some things on special teams, especially the extra point/field goal – we were not sound with protection up there,” Carroll coach Doug Dinan said. “But that’s good, it’ll give us something to work on now.”
The Chargers added to their lead at 9:21 in the second quarter, when sophomore quarterback Jimmy Sullivan carried the ball the final few inches for the touchdown. The extra point was good, giving Carroll a 13-0 halftime lead.
But there would still be plenty of drama before the teams went into the locker rooms: Dierckman and junior linebacker Justin Anderson both slid to the ground and collided attempting to go after a low pass by Bishop Dwenger senior quarterback Sam Campbell. Dierckman was able to catch the ball after it bounced off Anderson’s hip.
Not long after, Campbell was injured and had to be helped off the field, leaving sophomore Braxton Bermes to take over passing duties. Although the Saints got into the red zone just before half, a rushed play as time was expiring gave Dierckman his second interception opportunity of the night, this time getting in front of a ball meant for senior C.J. Davis.
Steely opened the second half by picking off another Saints pass attempt, and at 5:36 in the third quarter ran for a 60-yard touchdown from the wildcat formation. The extra point was blocked to leave the score at 19-0.
“Braden’s been banged up a little bit, I’ve kept him off of kick off returns and kept him out of the backfield, trying to play him only on defense because he had an ankle fracture throughout the summer and didn’t even play Week 1 against Luers. He’s still recovering, he still has pain in that ankle – but that dude’s fast, holy cow,” Dinan said.
Before the end of the third, Sullivan threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Hansen Haffner to put the Chargers up 25-0. Sullivan completed 17 of 24 passes for 204 yards.
In the first minute of the fourth, running back Nate Starks capped a four-play, 63-yard drive with a 5-yard run. He finished with 13 carries for 115 yards.