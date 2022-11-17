This football semistate weekend will be one of the busiest in recent memory for Fort Wayne-area teams.
Snider (11-1), playing in its first semistate since 2016, will play host to Valparaiso (9-3) at Spuller Stadium tonight. Bishop Luers (8-5) will play in its 21st semistate game at Andrean. Defending state finalist Adams Central (13-0) is facing a rematch of last year's Class A semistate at North Judson (12-1).
And there will also be history made at Carroll Stadium, where Class 6A No. 5 Carroll (12-0) is playing host to No. 1 Hamilton Southeastern (12-0) in the Chargers' first-ever trip to the semistate round.
"The energy level is very good, the kids are very focused, and they're loose at the same time," Carroll coach Doug Dinan said earlier this week. "Their mindset is exactly where I would want it to be. Don't make the moment any bigger than it is, we're still talking about a high school football game. It's just another opportunity for us to be together, play together and explore what our possibilities are."
It's also a milestone night for the No. 1 Royals, who are playing in their fifth semistate game in program history, but haven't made this deep of a tournament run since 2005. HSE took over the top spot in the poll after beating previous No. 1 Brownsburg 31-28 in Week 9, and then shut out Homestead in the sectional opener, beat Fishers 35-13 in the sectional title game and then got another shutout against Westfield in the regional championship.
Both the sectional and regional title games were rematches of more closely-contested Hoosier Crossroads Conference games.
"Defensively, they have guys that run to the ball, that are physical up front and keep teams out of the end zone, and that's what you've seen throughout the playoffs," Dinan said. "For us to be successful, we've got to win that up front, we've got to win the line of scrimmage."
Evan Sherrill, a defensive end and outside linebacker, leads the Royals defense with 8.5 sacks and 16.5 tackles for a loss, and defensive lineman Dominic Burgett has another 7.5 sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss. Burgett has also blocked two field goals. As a team, the Royals have 27 sacks, 11 interceptions and eight fumble recoveries.
Senior quarterback Ty Bradle is completing 56.6% of his passes for 132.7 yards per game, and has thrown 16 touchdown passes and five interceptions. Nine of those touchdown passes have been caught by Donovan Hamilton, while junior running back Jalen Alexander is has rushed for 1,514 yards and 15 touchdowns.
"They're balanced on the offensive side. We know that they like to run it more than they like to throw it, but they're balanced, they've got a very good running back and a good offensive line," Dinan said. "Their quarterback distributes the ball well, and they've got a very good receiver out there, as well."
The Chargers, who are averaging 38.6 points per game, were held to a season-low 21 at Lafayette Jefferson last Friday. But they also overcame a 20-7 halftime deficit to claim the program's first regional title, which means they should be well-prepared for any daunting situations they might face on Friday.
"There's going to be adverse situations sometime in the game, and that's life. How do we handle the events that happen to us in life, how is our response?" Dinan said. "If our response is good, then our opportunity for a positive outcome is going to be high. And if our response is poor, the chances of a positive outcome are going to be poor."