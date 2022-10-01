What a difference a stop makes.
Following a 24-point first quarter between Carroll and Homestead on Friday at Homestead, an incomplete pass on third down early in the second quarter forced Homestead to punt. And from that point on, Homestead was held scoreless while Carroll continued to strike, winning 52-10.
Although the Chargers (7-0) beat the Spartans (3-4) twice last season, this was the first time Carroll had beaten its biggest rival on the road since the 2015 regular season.
“We haven’t won here in a while,” Carroll coach Doug Dinan said. “They’re a good football team, and this is a hostile environment. It’s a tough place to play. The student body does a phenomenal job, and it’s electric, always, here.
“And our kids came to play, that’s the bottom line.”
The Spartans struck quickly, getting down to the 10-yard line in the opening minutes of the game before settling for a 24-yard field goal by Niko Stavretis, and after Carroll responded with its first touchdown, Homestead’s Mason Auxier caught a pass from Peyton Slaven around the 50 yard line and then raced all the way to the end zone for an 80-yard score.
But after that, the stingiest defense in the SAC returned to form.
“On two different plays, there were coverage faux pas, there were coverage breakdowns, and they got it fixed,” Dinan said. “They’re high school kids, they’re going to make mistakes. There were communication issues on the long touchdown pass, half the secondary thought they were in one coverage and the other was in another coverage. Lack of communication results in six points for someone else, so that’s what we’re going to learn.”
The Homestead defense, on the other hand, never found a solution for the Carroll offense, which came into the game as the highest-scoring in the SAC and did not punt until the fourth quarter. Jimmy Sullivan concluded the first Chargers drive by scrambling for a 9-yard touchdown to pull ahead 7-3, and before the end of the first quarter he would hit Hansen Haffner in the corner of the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown pass to go up 14-10.
He and Haffner would score running essentially the same play twice more, taking a 21-10 lead early in the second quarter and a 45-10 lead in the fourth that would start the running clock.
“Me and Jimmy love that route, we practice it day-in and day-out. It’s just a matter of executing every time,” Haffner said.
Sullivan, who attended Homestead his freshman year and transferred to Carroll late this summer, completed 24 of 32 passes for 246 yards and three touchdowns. Nathan Starks ran for 93 yards, including a third-quarter touchdown. Braden Steely scored on a 2-yard carry in the final second of the second quarter that gave the Chargers a 28-10 halftime lead.
The final Chargers touchdown was scored on a fumble return by Julian Ridderheim.