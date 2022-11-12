LAFAYETTE – Carroll football captured the first regional championship in program history Friday night, overcoming a 13-point second-half deficit to beat Lafayette Jefferson 21-20 at Jefferson and win the first Class 6A regional title for a Fort Wayne team.
When it was over, Carroll’s Jayden Hill shared a long embrace with Jason Scheele, the father of former Chargers quarterback Owen Scheele, who died at age 17 from complications from chronic myeloid leukemia in early June. When Hill pulled away, his eyes were red.
“I’m at a loss for words,” Hill said. “Everyone’s overwhelmed. We dedicated the season to Owen and this happens to be Week 13 (Scheele wore No. 13). It just so means so much to us and Carroll.”
The Class 6A No. 5 Chargers (12-0) will face No. 1 Hamilton Southeastern (12-0) on Friday in the program’s first semistate game.
Carroll will get to play in that contest in large part because of its defense, which made two enormous stops in the final six minutes to preserve its one-point lead. First, the Chargers stymied Lafayette Jeff from inside the 10-yard line, turning away runs on third-and-goal at the 2 and fourth-and-goal from the half-yard line to get the ball back.
The Bronchos got another chance, however, when Carroll quarterback Jimmy Sullivan fumbled on a scramble and Jefferson recovered at the Chargers’ 30 with 3:06 left.
Lafayette advanced the ball inside the 15 with a string of runs, but on third-and-7 with barely a minute to play, the Bronchos decided to go to the air. Quarterback Ethan Smith threw a slant to the right and Carroll’s Jorge Valdes was ready for it, undercutting the route and picking it off.
“They had been running the ball over and over, I knew it was coming, I knew it was going to be my time,” Valdes said. “Something told me – I think it was Owen, Owen told me that slant was coming and I just jumped it perfectly and regional champs, baby.”
Carroll ran out the clock after one first-down run from Braden Steely, who ran 10 times for 86 yards. When the celebration began, it was Valdes who paraded the regional championship plaque around the Carroll sideline.
“To make maybe the biggest single play in Carroll football history, that could be it,” Chargers coach Doug Dinan said of Valdes’ pick.
No. 13 Lafayette Jefferson (9-3) dominated the first half, outgaining the Chargers 256-98 in the first 24 minutes and rolling up 179 rushing yards before the break, using a hyper-quick offensive pace to keep the Charger defense on its heels.
Carroll fared little better on offense in the first half. Its only points came on an 11-yard touchdown pass from Sullivan to Camden Herschberger on a perfectly placed back-shoulder throw less than four minutes into the game. The play was set up by a blocked punt Carroll corralled at the Bronchos’ 14.
Jefferson scored the final 20 points of the first half on three sustained offensives drives – the second extra point was blocked – to go up 20-7 at the break. That’s when Dinan told his team it had to dig in.
“We talked realistically about the fact that you either step up and play or you’ll have to turn the stuff in and it’s all going to be over, all of this is going to be for naught,” Dinan said. “Our kids made a choice.”
Carroll made a halftime adjustment on defense, bringing an extra player into the box to stop the run. The gambit worked, and the Chargers surrendered just 99 second-half rushing yards.
The Carroll offense got on track with Steely playing quarterback in the Chargers’ so-called chaos formation. Steely went around the left side for 34-yard touchdown to make it 20-14 with 6:10 left in the third quarter.
Sullivan returned behind center later in the period and led Carroll down the field again. On fourth-and-5 from the Bronchos’ 26, the sophomore quarterback rolled out and found Hill wide open behind the defense for the winning touchdown, completing an 81-yard drive.
“I just miss my guy,” Hill said, speaking of Scheele. “I go out there every week and play for him. That’s all I can do.
“He showed up here big for us tonight, and we love him and miss him so much.”