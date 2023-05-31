A little patience was all the Carroll softball team needed to secure the first regional title in program history.
The Chargers (15-13) scratched out the only run of the game on a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the first and the defense did the rest, allowing a team that had a losing record in the regular season to stun NE8 champion Huntington North (26-3) in the Class 4A regional championship on the Chargers’ home field on Tuesday.
“We were telling them, take every inning pitch by pitch. Be selective at the plate, everyone contribute, and if you get on base we’ll move you around,” Carroll coach Cassie Antos said. “It really was a team effort with everyone contributing, from pinch runners to cheering in the dugout.”
Huntington North pitcher Ava Poulson retired Carroll’s leadoff batter, but quickly got into trouble. Tegan Sites drew a walk, Kinsey Ponder singled and Alexandra Hemsoth reached on a bunt, loading the bases. With a full count, Carroll’s Delaney Conner took ball four to bring home Sites and give the Chargers a 1-0 lead.
Poulson struck out Addison Hupe and catcher Lauren Kirkpatrick lined out to right, but the damage was done.
Poulson took the loss, giving up four hits and walking three while striking out five in six innings.
Carroll sophomore Emilia Garcia, meanwhile, tossed her third straight postseason shutout. She followed up her no-hitter against DeKalb in last week’s sectional championship game by giving up four hits in seven innings, striking out three and walking none.
“Honestly, it’s just the mental game of it, I look myself in the mirror every day and I tell myself I’m going to do it, I’m going to do amazing, I have a great defense behind me,” Garcia said. “Honestly, I wasn’t focused on the strike outs, I was focused on getting easy outs, pop ups that everybody got that were super easy.”
Garcia threw 69 pitches on Tuesday, 51 of them for strikes.
“We told Emilia, and our (position) players as well, when we play defense well, that takes all the pressure off of her,” Antos said. “She needs to be OK with putting the ball in play and letting the defense do the work. She doesn’t have to strike everyone out. Her putting faith in those players, and her and Lauren being the battery they are, was just awesome to see.”
Tuesday’s win was yet more evidence of Carroll’s turnaround. The Chargers, who are on a six-game win streak, lost to Huntington North 4-0 during their regular-season meeting.
“When we came out today, we have, I want to say, five girls in different positions. Our lineup is completely different, and we’re finding that groove,” Antos said. “We peaked at the right time, so hopefully we’ll keep on peaking and make a run for it.”
The most successful postseason in Carroll softball history will continue Saturday, when Carroll will play Lake Central (28-4-1) in the Semistate semifinal at Harrison (West Lafayette).
Class 3A
LEO 6, EAST NOBLE 0: At Kendallville, the Class 3A No. 1 Lions (25-1) scored one run in the first and then blew the game open with a five-run fourth inning to claim their second straight regional and seventh since 2014.
The Knights (19-10) had a better showing than their 13-0 defeat during the regular season, but were still knocked out of the state tournament. The Lions are headed to the Twin Lakes Semistate, where they will face Yorktown (17-8) in the early semifinal on Saturday.
Class A
CASTON 20, FREMONT 1 (5 inn.): At Fremont, Caston (20-4) won its first regional title in style, scoring multiple runs in every inning against the Eagles (12-13).
Fremont’s lone run came in the fourth inning.