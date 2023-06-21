KENDALLVILLE – As the tournament organizers passed out green rings, prizes for winning the inaugural Parkview Sports Medicine 7on7 Football Tournament at East Noble on Wednesday, one Carroll player shouted to his teammates that “this is just the appetizer – we want the full meal!”
The Chargers, who earned their first regional title and first trip to the state finals last season, have much higher aspirations than winning 7-on-7 tournaments, but they’ve gotten pretty good at this summer training format, too.
Carroll beat East Noble 28-6 for the Surge Division Championship, just a week after beating Wayne 54-0 in the OPS Shootout championship game on their home field.
South Side beat Concordia 6-0 in the PSM 7on7 Thrive Division Championship, which was contested Wednesday at East Noble Middle School.
“It’s good, our kids competed, but it’s 7-on-7, it’s touch football, it’s June,” Carroll coach Doug Dinan said. “What matters is what happens in August. What matters is when we’re 11-on-11. We’re excited about our kids competing well, we’re excited about being victorious, but it’s insignificant as to the season to come.”
The Chargers beat East Noble for the first time, 24-14, in the pool play opener on Wednesday morning, and then beat Wayne and Northrop to finish atop Pool A. Carroll then beat Snider 26-13 in the tournament quarterfinals and knocked out Leo, 22-6, in the semifinals.
Carroll, which is taking advantage of the SAC’s new schedule format to play nonconference games against Class 6A Hamilton Southeastern and Warren Central in the first two weeks of the season, will need to be ready to hit the ground running in August.
“It’s great to be out here. It’s not like normal football, but it’s still good to be out here competing against other teams, it isn’t just against yourselves,” said Carroll wide receiver Hansen Haffner. “With our schedule change, with HSE the first week, we know we can beat them because we just beat them in regionals. So we’re really hungry to get back at it, get after it so that we can go back to state and have a different outcome.”
Although the Chargers are beating their opponents, Haffner said they haven’t forgotten to enjoy their summer break.
“I think with our team, the thing that’s different from everybody else, is that we’re still taking things seriously, but more importantly we’re having fun,” Haffner said. “We’re building a brotherhood and having fun with it.”
Dinan agreed that his team is enjoying the process of getting better this summer.
“They’re a great blend. There’s a fine line of where you’ve got to be, because it is athletics, it is supposed to be fun,” Dinan said. “But at the same time, when you step between the lines, you’ve got to play serious and you’ve got to play hard. And our kids right now understand the balance between the two.”
Junior quarterback Jimmy Sullivan, who transferred to Carroll from Homestead just weeks before the start of last season, said he is enjoying his first full offseason with the Chargers.
“It was a lot of fun to build some confidence for the season, get some wins and build some chemistry as a team, just get the timing down between the quarterback and the receivers, it helps us a lot going into the season,” Sullivan said. “Obviously, you can do a lot in practice, but once you see some different faces it’s all different. ... This isn’t 11-on-11, it’s 7-on-7, we know that, even though we won this it’s going to be different come season-time. But we take this how it is. We’re going to celebrate it, and we have practice tomorrow so we’re going to get back after it.”
East Noble coach Luke Amstutz said he was pleased with how the day-long tournament went.
“We used to do this on our own, and partnering with Parkview makes it 1,000 times easier. They think about all the little things that have to be in place to do it,” Amstutz said. “It’s a long day, but it’s fun. The kids enjoy seeing the other teams. And unlike a real football game, you just get so many reps, pass, pass, pass, to work on the timing. So there are a lot of positives that you get out of this.”
After opening the morning with a loss to Carroll, East Noble beat Northrop and Wayne to finish second in Pool A, and then beat Homestead 14-13 and defeated Huntington North 15-14 in overtime to reach the division final.
“We rotated a lot of guys. I feel like there’s a lot more depth than we had last year, a lot more guys who can make plays,” Amstutz said. “We saw some young guys step up and make great catches. We really figured out some positions for some guys today, just seeing what they’re natural at.”