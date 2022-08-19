Owen Scheele started one varsity football game for the Carroll Chargers.
Carroll had lost its season opener to Bishop Luers, and the Chargers desperately needed a win over Snider to stay in the running for an SAC title – but several members of the team were quarantined due to COVID, including star quarterback Jeff Becker. This was Scheele’s chance to step up after years as a backup.
“We found out Monday night that he’s going to start, and Stephanie and I are not sleeping, freaked out that he’s going to get murdered, that he’s going to be terrible,” his father, Jason Scheele, admitted. “I’ve talked to a lot of his teammates and friends since then, and he was the same kid. Didn’t seem nervous, it never fazed him. And he went out there and had a phenomenal game.”
He proved that his parents – and the rest of the Charger faithful – needn’t have worried in the first place, throwing three touchdown passes to Jameson Coverstone, including one in the final minutes of the game to win 29-28. His teammates serenaded him with chants of “M-V-P” on the sidelines afterward, and that key victory allowed Carroll to remain among the one-loss teams that shared the SAC title.
Scheele likely would’ve been Becker’s successor at quarterback this season, which would’ve been his senior year, but he died of complications from chronic myeloid leukemia in early June.
“We’re just beyond devastated that we’re not going to see that fulfilled, we’re not going to see what he could’ve done this year, because I think he could have been really special,” Jason Scheele said.
In Carroll’s home opener against Snider Aug. 26, almost exactly a year after his lone start, Chargers fans will honor Scheele’s memory by wearing “Orange Out For O” shirts, as orange is the color associated with Leukemia awareness.
Scheele’s friends say they will spend this season honoring a kid who was silly, goofy and mischievous, and also relentlessly competitive, the backup who could be incredibly confident because he knew exactly how hard he worked.
If Owen had any nerves before his start against Snider, he shared them with Cade Schneider, who had been close friends with Owen since the two were “locker neighbors” in the sixth grade.
“I do remember that week, I had COVID and was quarantined, and we would text or call every single day. He texted me one day – my name, all caps, ‘I am starting this week, Jeff is out, I am starting,’” Schneider recalled. “He called and we talked for an hour and a half, video called, and we went over plays, all that. And I was constantly reminding him, you haven’t been put in this situation, but this is what you’ve been working for. You will be fine, you will be OK, and you are going to succeed.”
He did succeed, because he had been working for it for years: His friend Ryan Keays said that Scheele would go to work out at Optimum Performance Sports five to six teams a week.
“And he’d manage to drag me in there four of those times,” Keays said. “He was one of the hardest workers, if not the hardest worker, I’ve ever met in my life.”
That was pretty typical: He made friends with people from all different social groups, and he never hesitated to bring any of them along with his plans. If Carroll coach Doug Dinan unlocked the football field, you were expected to come and throw with him. He’d pick you up and bring you to church with him. He’d try to set you up on dates.
“He was always trying to set me up with a new girl, every month,” Schneider said.
Carson Vogt had been acquaintances with Scheele since they were in elementary school, but they finally became close when Vogt was having a hard time adjusting to the ninth grade.
“He gave me a friend. At a time when I was needing friends, he gave me what I needed,” Vogt said. “He gave me motivation to come out and play football every day. He gave me motivation to go and do something on Friday nights after games.”
And yes, Owen was the friend who would pull elaborate pranks, like the time he crashed Vogt’s date with his girlfriend and shot him with a Nerf gun, right there in the restaurant.
Even before Ethan Reith became close friends with Scheele in their sophomore year, Owen stuck out as the “little, goofy kid who hasn’t hit his growth spurt.”
“Owen’s biggest thing was that he would never give up. He was competitive 24/7, every single day, at everything he did. At football, school, lifting, going Pathway – this guy would compete at being a Christian,” Reith said with a laugh. “He said ‘Audience of One.’ Even though he’d compete in all these things every day, he always said, ‘It’s just a game. It’s just a game. We’re going to compete and have fun. But in the end, we’re all just doing this to glorify Him.’”
Jason Scheele said that it’s been humbling to hear these kinds of stories about Owen, the second of the Scheele’s five children.
“Owen was the kid who would not put his dishes in the dishwasher. His room was a disaster zone, he left dirty clothes everywhere. You get so caught up getting after him for things like that, that you don’t realize the impact that he’s having on other kids, younger kids,” Jason Scheele said.
Scheele hit his growth spurt later than many other kids, and on the depth chart he was behind Becker, who set school records in numerous categories in his years with the Chargers. Jason Scheele said that people occasionally suggested that Owen transfer to a school where he would start, but he never really considered it.
“He was always about the Carroll program, the Carroll staff, trusting the process. He was all about, ‘I want to be here to support Jeff, I want to be here to support my teammates,’” Jason Scheele said.
And some of that dedication was likely due to his strong relationships not just with his teammates, but with his coaches. A few months after his death, Owen’s parents looked through his phone and found that he had been texting back and forth with his coaches even after he was taken to the emergency room and then flown down to Riley Hospital for Children. They’d offered their love and support for as long as he was able to communicate.
His teammates and coaches are now left with a difficult balancing act: Memorializing a team leader who was full of fun, while also preparing for an upcoming football season.
They have to put in the work on the field, the very place that their relationships with Scheele began. After all, Owen always insisted on it.
“Whenever I have a hard day and I have to go to football, I think about how he wanted me to succeed, and us as a program to succeed,” Schneider said. “He wants us to win the SAC again, and he wants us to win state, that’s his dream.”