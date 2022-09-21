The Carroll and Warsaw volleyball teams were deadlocked after four sets in Charger Fieldhouse on Tuesday night, but the fifth and final set was all Chargers.
Carroll won the first eight points of the fifth set to secure a 25-23, 18-25, 19-25, 25-23, 15-4 victory and improve to 21-0.
“It feels fantastic – I wasn’t sure if it was going to happen tonight, we came out a little flat. Warsaw came out to play, they wanted us after we took them out (at the La Porte tournament),” Carroll coach Pandy Sinish said, referring to a 2-1 win over the Tigers earlier this month. “But we turned it around, we had some people step up in the moment. Chloe Herschberger came into the game and made some things happen, and we were able to pull it out.
“This team has shown they will fight every point, all the way to the end, and we did it again today.”
Carroll, ranked fifth in Class 4A by IndianaPrepVolleyball, rarely trailed in the first set. The Chargers and Tigers (13-7) were tied at 23-23 in the first and Carroll clinched the set with an Aliyah Saylor kill and a Maggie DeTurk ace.
The second set was just as tightly contested until the Tigers went on a 5-0 run that gave them a 17-12 advantage, and the Chargers were unable to catch up.
Carroll took a 10-4 lead to open the third set, but Warsaw went on another run to flip a 13-9 deficit to an 18-15 advantage. The Tigers won the final four points of the third, clinching the set with an ace by Melaina Hawblitzel.
The teams were tied 18 times in the fourth – deadlocked as late as 23-23 – before Carroll got back-to-back kills by Olivia Gisslen and Ellie Frey to send the match into a fifth set.
“Their defense, they were very scrappy – maybe a little more than us, and that caused us to maybe panic a little bit,” Frey said. “The way that we adjusted and were about to hit around their block and hit around their defense, that really helped us win that fourth set and fifth set as well.”
Warsaw’s Maggie Hollon had a kill to fight off Carroll’s first match point in the fifth, but a service error on the next point gave the Chargers the victory.
Frey led the Chargers with 19 kills and two aces, and also contributed 15 digs. Bailey Sinish had 16 kills and Addi Shippy had 10. Gisslen had 54 assists and led the Chargers with 19 digs, while Brenna Ginder had 18 to pass the 1,000-digs threshold. Shippy had a team-high six blocks, but it was Chloe Herschberger, who tallied five blocks and seven kills, who earned special recognition from Coach Sinish in the post-game huddle.
“Chloe is a sophomore on the team, and she’s not typically a major player, she gets in a little bit here and there, she hasn’t played a ton this season,” Sinish said. “We weren’t getting a ton of blocking and hitting from the right side, so I gave her a shot, and she stepped up. She had to have had four or five blocks up there, shut down one of their best hitters, one of the best hitters in the area in Kaylewe Weeks.
“And again, took care of the ball. That was huge for us, that opened up some options for us.”