Three SAC football teams – Carroll, Snider and Bishop Luers – reached semistate championships in this year’s state tournament.
The Panthers spent the later part of the season as the top-ranked team in Class 5A. The North Side Legends went from a 2-7 record in 2021 to 8-3 and third place in the SAC in 2022, with each of those losses coming in one-score games.
But no team faced quite the breadth of circumstances of the Carroll Chargers (14-1, 9-0 SAC), who lost senior quarterback Owen Scheele to chronic myeloid leukemia in June, then went on to an unprecedented football season, honoring Scheele every step of the way.
For that reason, Carroll’s Doug Dinan is The Journal Gazette’s pick for SAC Coach of the Year.
“The tight relationship that was built in the locker room with the guys, because they all did it together and they all were unified in their efforts, that’s what you take away,” Dinan said.
“As years go by, you’ll forget the wins and the losses. You’ll forget the records, you’ll forget the scores. But you won’t forget the players that sat next to you in the locker room, who battled through the games and adversity. You won’t forget the guys that you were with, and the that’s the biggest takeaway.”
Carroll went 9-0 during the regular season to claim the first outright SAC championship since the Chargers joined the league in 2015. Carroll also won the first regional title in school history and reached the state title game for the first time.
Dinan was also the Coach of the Year winner for 2021, when the Chargers went 8-1 in the regular season to claim a share of the SAC title for the first time since 2015. He also became the first Carroll coach to win 100 games with the Chargers this season and is now 103-46 in 13 seasons.
Throughout the season, Carroll players regularly discussed how they wanted to honor Scheele, and time and time again demonstrated they could be inspired and motivated by his memory on the field without becoming reckless or distracted.
“Without question, that’s a struggle. And it’s not just a struggle for teenagers, it’s a struggle for adults,” Dinan said. “It is tough to differentiate your emotion in the situation while still being mature enough to handle those situations and make good responses, make good choices, make good decisions that give you an opportunity for the outcome you desire.
“That’s the mature notion, and when you get kids to do that, then you’ve got opportunities for greatness, and that’s what we experienced.”