Carroll and Leo were deadlocked in a scoreless struggle for more than 65 minutes Monday. But with just over 13 minutes left in the second half, Chargers sophomore Faithlyn Bennett finally put her team up for good.
Jessica Till, a senior, added an insurance goal with just over two minutes to play, and Carroll picked up the 2-0 victory.
It was a welcome pick-me-up for the Chargers (2-3), who were outscored by a combined score of 9-1 against Chesterton, Evansville Memorial and South Bend St. Joseph on Friday and Saturday.
"If you look at our schedule, we started off with No. 14 in the state (Penn), then we played No. 11 in the state, then we played (Class 2A) No. 1 in the state, then we played No. 5 in the state. And now we're playing (Class 2A No. 6) Leo," Carroll coach Rick Smith said, referring to preseason rankings.
"No one plays a schedule like we play. As an independent with no conference to play in, so we've got to play who we've got to play."
While Leo (1-1) is just opening its schedule, the Chargers are speeding through their slate of matches.
"This was our fifth game in six days. Nobody plays five games in six days at the high school level," Smith said. "So I'm really happy with the kids; the games this weekend were physical, I was concerned we wouldn't have any legs. That obviously wasn't the case. They did a nice job, and I'm proud of these young ladies and the way they rebounded."
Carroll's Aleah Douglas put a shot on goal with just over 9 minutes to play in the first half, but it was saved by Leo keeper Mallory Michmerhuizen.
The Lions had a scoring opportunity in the final minute of the first half when the ball was loose and bounced between several players in front of the Carroll net, but when the Lions regrouped and took a shot from a bit farther out, Carroll goalie Rachel Bova made the save to end the threat.
Both teams put shots on goal in the second half, but Carroll final broke through at 13:12 when Malaya Blakely needed just one touch off a throw-in to cross the ball to Bennett, who jumped into the air and redirected the ball into the net with the inside of her right foot.
"There were several passes that helped it get started in the back and we worked our way up, and that's what we try to do. We try to possess the ball and move the ball up the field and create opportunities off possessions," Smith said.
Carroll got some insurance with 2 minutes to go, when a Leo player was assessed a yellow card and the Chargers were awarded a long free kick. Till took the kick and sank the shot right into the back of the net to give Carroll a 2-0 lead.
"My coaches were on me about it all weekend, about taking those shots. I had some really close ones. So for it to finally go in and finally get that credit feels really good," said Till, who is one of Carroll's team captain.
After disappointing results – from over the weekend and in years past – co-captain Josslyn Goss said the team really wanted a win this time.
"I think this weekend was a really big struggled, and got us hyped for this game," said Goss, a junior defender. "We really wanted to win this game, we tied them last year, so we wanted to get a win over them."
The Chargers have a week off before facing Class 2A No. 7 Bishop Dwenger on Monday. Leo will open its NE8 schedule at Norwell on Wednesday.