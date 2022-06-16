CARMEL – Hunter Melton will never forget the final stroke of his high school golf career.
The Carroll senior hit a chip shot from just beyond the edge of the 18th green at the Boys Golf State Finals at Prairie View Golf Club on Wednesday, and it dropped in for birdie, putting him at 1-under par on the two-day tournament and one stroke off the lead.
That birdie made Melton the leader in the clubhouse, and Carroll coach Justin Shippy fist-pumped so emphatically that his hat flew off during the celebration.
Two golfers, Aidan Gutierrez and of Valparaiso and Ryan Ford of Cathedral, would later come off the course with two-round scores of 142 (−2), with Gutierrez prevailing as the individual state champion after three playoff holes. Melton’s 143 allowed him to tie for third place with Derek Tabor of New Castle.
Melton, who was tied for second after shooting a 72 in the first round Tuesday, was the only player in the tournament who shot par or under on both days.
“I feel pretty good, maybe a little disappointed because I was hoping to be able to come here and win it today, but it’s still pretty good,” Melton said. “I was even after 16, and I told Shippy, my coach, that I wanted to get one more, just to finish under par. Didn’t get it on 17, and then when it went long on 18, I was thinking I had to pull something out. So that chip-in was a big moment.”
That chip was the second time Wednesday that Melton had told his coach that he had a pivotal shot in store. Melton recorded three birdies on his front nine Wednesday to take the tournament lead, but three bogeys on 11, 13 and 14 had slowed his momentum.
A long birdie putt on 16 put him back at even for the tournament.
“He blistered his drive right down the middle and he had a good approach shot in there. And just as we were walking up to the green, he said, ‘I’m going to make this putt for you,’ ” Shippy recalled. “And I said, ‘I wouldn’t doubt that you would.’ ”
Joining Melton on the medal stand were Warsaw senior Cal Hoskins and Leo sophomore Justin Hicks, who finished tied for seventh at 146 (+2).
Hoskins shot 69 in his final high school round, finishing the last 16 holes without a bogey and going 3-under on the back nine.
“Today was great, it was really fun, I played with two awesome guys. Yesterday was a struggle, but I played a lot better today,” Hoskins said. “I hit every fairway today. I was in the long stuff a couple times yesterday, and that really hurt my round.”
Hoskins, who will play college golf at Indiana, was back in the state finals for the first time since his freshman year.
“My goal for high school was to win state, and I didn’t do it. But it was a good finish, and I’m just happy to be here, with all my friends and all my team,” Hoskins said.
Hicks shot 72 on Wednesday. Since he was paired with Ford, he had a front-row seat to the Cathedral senior’s final round, which included six birdies on a seven-hole stretch.
“I was a little disappointed I didn’t get a little closer to the lead – the goal was to win today, but making all-state and top 10 is a pretty good finish,” Hicks said. “I hit the ball really well. The driver was a bit shaky on a few holes, but the putter just didn’t get hot at all. With how I putted, even par is a pretty good day.”
Guerin Catholic, which trailed team champion Center Grove by one stroke in 2021, won by the same margin this time around, claiming its first boys golf state title with a team score of 602 (+26). Westfield was second with a score of 603. Warsaw placed eighth with a score of 637, and Leo was ninth at 638.
Leo coach Paul Newberg said he was most excited by his team’s consistent improvement throughout the tournament: The Lions put together a team score of 167 on the front nine Tuesday and a 162 on the back. On Wednesday, Leo started on the 10th tee and shot 157 over the first nine holes before wrapping up with a 152 on their final nine.
Although senior Isaac Rorick, who tied for 51st, will have graduated, the four other members of Leo’s postseason lineup are juniors or seniors who will have a chance at state again.
But for Carroll’s Shippy, that chip-in was also his final experience as an official member of the Chargers. He plans to step down from the head coaching job and spend next spring watching alums like Melton, who is headed for Taylor, play for their college teams.
“I have to be honest, I did have a couple tears coming down my cheek coming down 18 this afternoon,” Shippy said. “It was a great way to finish, I couldn’t ask for a better way to end.”