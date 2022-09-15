The Carroll girls golf team has just one regional title to its name – won back in 1981.
As far as the Chargers are concerned, it’s time to add another year to their regional title banner. Ranked 11th in the final coaches poll of the season, Carroll has already set program records several times: The 18-hole record now stands at 306, shot at the New Haven Invite at Whispering Creek.
“It’s been a phenomenal year for the girls. They’ve been breaking school records and breaking their own records throughout the course of the season,” coach Bryan Koehlinger said. “Our focus now is to be able to do well in the postseason, that’s been their goal all along. Make it to state as a team, and they’ve worked really hard towards that.”
After beating Columbia City 160-197 in the rain Monday, the Chargers are 9-0, with just today’s meeting with Snider standing between them and a perfect record in dual matches.
But for many of the Chargers, the highlight of the season so far has been two dual wins over archrival Homestead, which hadn’t lost a dual match since 2016. Carroll beat Homestead by six strokes – 161 to 167 – at Chestnut Hills on Aug. 18, and then proved that it was no fluke with a 159-167 victory over the Spartans at Autumn Ridge on Sept. 1.
“Being able to do that before I graduate has been really nice for me and kind of a big deal,” junior Maggie Carr said. “It was weird – when we figured out that we won, I didn’t really process it. Then I was told that it had been a really long time (since Homestead had lost), and it was weird to know that it was us.”
The Chargers were a competitive team in 2021, winning the East Noble Sectional and finishing fourth at the regional at Noble Hawk, just one spot away from qualifying to the state finals.
But a new crop of freshmen have been added to last year’s roster, most notably Taylor Larkins, who slid into the No. 1 spot and has been the individual medalist at several invitationals so far.
“Freshman Taylor Larkins, she’s knocking it out of the park,” said junior Marissa GeRue, who is the only Charger who has played in a state finals. “We do not have any seniors, so we’re going to be just as good, if not better, next year. It’s going to be an exciting year next year.”
GeRue has been contributing to this record-breaking season while battling muscular imbalance that’s led to knee and back pain, as well as a wrist injury.
“It’s rough, because you expect immediate results, but you have to know that your body isn’t quite capable of that just yet,” GeRue said. “It was difficult in the beginning, but as I worked through physical therapy and the pain started going down, things started to fall together.”
Koehlinger said the future remains bright for the team with a freshman in the No. 1 spot and two more competing for the No. 5 spot.
“Not all of them have been playing golf all their life, either. Some of them have, Marissa and Taylor have,” Koehlinger said. “But my other girls, they haven’t and they picked it up in middle school and have worked their way through their freshman, sophomore and now junior years, for Maggie; working hard at it and have been able to achieve those accomplishments just through hard work.”
The postseason starts Friday, when the Chargers will try to defend the East Noble Sectional title at Cobblestone.
“It’s not too easy, and it’s not 100% difficult,” Carr said of Cobblestone. “It’s challenging, but it’s a very doable course.”
Carroll won its own invitational at Cobblestone with a score of 313 this month, but the Chargers think they can shoot even lower there.
“We have some goals set, and it’s a course we can score well on,” Koehlinger said. “Our scores tend to always be pretty good there. One more goal we have is to break 300, and that’s where we set our goal for sectional. It is challenging, but they like it and know how to play the course.”
Assuming all goes well at Friday’s sectional, the biggest challenge of the year will come at the regional championship at Noble Hawk the week after.
“Now that we are getting close to that sectional, we obviously want to win our sectional, and regionals is going to be a competitive day. There are a lot of teams fighting for those top three spots,” Koehlinger said. “Our goal is, we want to win. We want a victory there.
“We want to come home with a regional trophy. That’s our ultimate goal, not just trying to fight for the second or third spot.”