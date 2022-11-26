INDIANAPOLIS – Carroll quarterback Jimmy Sullivan has plenty of areas in which he can improve in the coming offseason. Sliding might be high on the list.
The Chargers’ sophomore scrambled for 26 yards in the fourth quarter of his team’s 35-9 loss to Center Grove in the Class 6A state championship game Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium, but as he was giving himself up to avoid a hit, his ankle got caught under him. The resulting injury knocked him out for the remaining few minutes of the game.
In the aftermath of Carroll’s only loss of the season, the underclassman signal-caller was able to laugh at his own misfortune.
“I definitely have to work on sliding, that was pretty embarrassing,” Sullivan said, leaning on a pair of crutches and smiling. “I’m sure my teammates are going to make fun of me.”
The loss to the Trojans, Sullivan’s first defeat as a varsity starter, capped a whirlwind fourth months for him. He transferred from Homestead in August, earned the Chargers’ starting quarterback job and then led Carroll to an undefeated regular season, an SAC title and the first regional and semistate crowns in program history.
“It’s been crazy, I can’t put it into words, honestly,” Sullivan said of the time since he arrived at Carroll. “It’s been a crazy four months, I had a lot of fun this season and I can’t wait for next season.”
“This postseason run has been a great experience, getting all these wins, coming to Lucas Oil, it makes us fight hard to get back here and do what we did this year again,” he added.
Sullivan was the centerpiece of Carroll’s offense against the Trojans, especially after an injury to wildcat quarterback Braden Steely in the first half. The former Spartan went 14 of 26 for 136 yards through the air and added 20 carries for 60 yards.
Not all of those runs were designed for Sullivan to use his legs. The Trojans brought a wide variety of blitzes and pressures, forcing the quarterback to escape the pocket repeatedly. He was sacked five times. The play on which he was injured, which set up Carroll’s only touchdown three plays later on a 26-yard pass from backup quarterback Ethan Springer to Camden Herschberger, saw Sullivan elude some pressure and break up the middle into daylight in the middle of the field for one Carroll’s longest gains of the night.
“We put a lot in his hands, we put a lot in the sophomore’s hands, the sophomore who joined us at the beginning of August,” Carroll coach Doug Dinan said. “He played hard and he played very well and he’s done that all year long.”
Sullivan was far less enthusiastic about his own performance.
“Wasn’t good at all,” the 6-foot-3, 170-pound quarterback said. “Missed way too many throws, third down conversions that I didn’t make, held on to the ball way too long. We definitely have a lot of work in the offseason.
“Any loss motivates you; … that’s pretty embarrassing up there,” he added, gesturing to the scoreboard. “I’m sure we’ll have that up on the wall in the weight room or something to help motivate us.”
Sullivan wants to work on his speed and strength and put on some weight in the offseason. He also wants to be a better leader next season after spending this year learning the ropes in that area from the Chargers’ decorated senior class.
His coach is bullish on his future.
“All those things will come,” Dinan said of the improvements Sullivan needs to make. “I’ve always said the greatest growth comes between the sophomore and junior year. So we’re excited about his growth, we’re excited about everything that’s going to happen.”