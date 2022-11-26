INDIANAPOLIS – As Carroll coach Doug Dinan said after the Chargers fell 35-9 Friday to Center Grove in their first trip to the state finals at Lucas Oil Stadium, you can’t really be disappointed.
Not when your team accomplished so many firsts. Not when your players gave it their all against a juggernaut like Center Grove, which became the first team to win three Class 6A state titles in a row.
“The outcome is not what we wanted, but we’re not disappointed with our players at all. There were two teams that are playing in the Class 6A state championship, and we’re one of them,” Dinan said. “We’re very proud of the community, of the support. It didn’t come out as we wanted, but that’s the lesson of life. You can work hard, but you’re not guaranteed to have anything.”
Center Grove (12-2) stumbled at times during the regular season, but they looked every part the program that has won four of the 10 Class 6A titles since the largest division was added in 2013. All five of their touchdowns were scored by different players, and while the Chargers’ opponents had run for an average of 98.4 yards a game, Center Grove rushed for 302 yards Friday for an average of 5.4 a carry.
Center Grove quarterback Tyler Cherry attempted only nine passes, completing six of them for 137 yards – and was not sacked.
Carrroll sophomore quarterback Jimmy Sullivan was brought down five times before he was injured on an awkward slide late in the fourth quarter. He was 14-of-26 passing for 136 yards and was also the team’s rushing leader with 60 yards. The Chargers (13-1) gained just 77 yards on the ground.
“I’d say they were attacking the line of scrimmage. They were the fastest team that I saw, being able to attack the line of scrimmage offensively,” Dinan said. “Up front, they were better. That doesn’t mean our guys aren’t good guys.”
Carroll scored first, getting a couple of third down conversions on the opening drive before settling for a 30-yard field goal by Sebastian Lopez at 7:20 in the first quarter.
But after that, the highlights were few and far between for the Chargers. On the Trojans’ fourth play of the night, Cherry hit Jalen Thomeson with a short pass, and Thomeson ran, barely touched, along the sideline for a 64-yard touchdown, giving Center Grove a 7-3 lead at 5:31 in the first.
Carroll went three-and-out on its second possession – losing 12 yards – but the Chargers got a slight glimmer of hope as senior linebacker Max Wiard pulled down the Center Grove ball carrier for a loss on third-and-3. That tackle forced the Trojans to attempt a 35-yard field goal with 1:13 left in the first, but the kick was wide.
But the Trojans weren’t so easily stopped on their next drive. A 35-yard pass from Cherry to Noah Coy took Center Grove down to the 4-yard line, and a few plays later Micah Coyle scored on a 1-yard carry to put the Trojans up 14-3 with 9:22 to go in the second.
With 5:21 to go before halftime, Center Grove’s Owen Bright reached into the end zone for another 1-yard score to stretch the lead to 21-3.
With just under two minutes in the half, when Jorge Valdes raced toward the Center Grove kicker as he attempted a 34-yard field goal and knocked the ball down before it had a chance to get airborne, and the Trojans went into halftime with a 21-3 lead.
Center Grove opened the second half with a 10-play, 60-yard drive that ended with a 1-yard quarterback keep by Cherry to put the Trojans up 28-3 at 8:15 in the third. A 6-yard touchdown run by Eli Hohlt put Center Grove on the brink of triggering the running clock with 16 seconds left in the third quarter.
Immediately after Sullivan left the game in the fourth quarter, Ethan Springer came in and threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Camden Herschberger to make the score 35-9 with 3:02 left in the game. The 2-point conversion pass attempt fell untouched.
After the game, Valdes was named the Class 6A mental attitude award winner.
“It means a lot that they say that about me, because they are the ones who instilled those values in me and made me who I am,” Valdes said, referring to the fact that nominations for the award are made by players’ coaches and principals. “It means a lot that they recognize their good job.”