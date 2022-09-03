Center Grove led Homestead for just 44.6 seconds on Saturday, but the Trojans’ spent their trip back to Greenwood celebrating a 5-3 victory over the defending Class 3A state champions.
The No. 4 Spartans (3-3-1) had jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first seven minutes and led 3-1 in the second half but gave up three goals to No. 7 Center Grove (6-0-1) in the final six minutes.
“It felt like we gave up. We were up 3-1 in the second half and gave up four goals,” Homestead coach Rick Link said. “So that’s not acceptable, nor is that how Homestead plays, so we have some work to do.”
The late-game collapse was all the more disappointing after Homestead’s quick start: Exactly four minutes into the first half, senior Sofia Centrone scored off a perfect cross in front of the net by sophomore Emily Graham.
Just over four minutes later, Graham broke away with the ball and challenged the Center Grove keeper 1-on-1. The two got tangled up in front of the goal, but the ball kept dribbling and Graham, once she got free, followed it as it rolled in to give Homestead a 2-0 lead.
“Oh, that was a great start for us, because we struggled to score the other night against Warsaw, so I’m happy about that,” Link said, referencing a 0-0 draw against the Tigers on Thursday. “But we have to play the whole 80 minutes, and we didn’t do that today, not at all.”
Center Grove scored its first goal midway through the first half when the Trojans were awarded a penalty kick for a tackle in the box. Senior Emily Karr scored to make it 2-1.
That was the end of scoring in the first half, although Center Grove had several more chances: With nine minutes to go, a Center Grove shot passed right through the hands of Homestead goalie Lillian Yohey, but the ball bounced off the crossbar. With just over three minutes to go, Trojans were awarded a free kick and drew up a nifty redirection play, but the shot was saved by Yohey.
Homestead needed even less time to score in the second half: The ball was loose in front of the Center Grove goal and senior Sydney Couch was able to poke it into the net with an assist from Graham at 36:17.
Center Grove again made it a one-score game at 30:50 with a strike from senior Molly Tapak that just cleared the Homestead keeper while slipping under the crossbar.
“We gave them too much space and allowed them to take shots, and we weren’t aggressive on defense,” Link said.
But the deluge started with a Center Grove goal with 6:09 to play that tied the game. The Trojans sneaked the winning goal past Yohey in the final minute, and with 12.6 seconds left Yohey blocked a shot, but Center Grove senior Ali Wiesmann grabbed the rebound and scored to put her Trojans ahead 5-3.
Saturday’s game was the first time this season that the Spartans have given up more than three goals, as they did in a 3-1 loss to Evansville Memorial last month.
“They’ll run a lot on Tuesday, that’s what I’ve got right now,” Link said when asked where the team goes from here.
Homestead will face Class 2A No. 7 Leo on Wednesday.