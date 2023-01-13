BUTLER – This year’s NECC Tournament finals will have a Central Noble flavor as the Cougars girls and boys won back-to-back semifinals at Eastside on Friday night.
The Class 2A No. 1 Central Noble girls (19-0, 7-0 NECC) took on Eastside (13-6, 6-1 NECC) for the first time this season and came away with a resounding 59-37 victory.
The Cougars boys (8-3, 2-2 NECC) and Lakeland (8-5, 2-3 NECC) played a tightly contested game throughout – the game’s largest lead came in the first quarter, when Central Noble had a 12-6 advantage – but a couple of late rebounds allowed the Cougars to win 45-44 and make it back to the finals. The Cougars have won the last three boys conference tournaments, but the Cougars boys and girls have never reached the finals in the same year.
The Central Noble girls won the conference tournament in 2019, but have lost in their tournament opener in each of the last two seasons.
“I’ve never been there before, so it’s very, very exciting,” said Central Noble senior Madison Vice, who led all scorers with 27 points.
“It means everything to me,” her teammate Meghan Kiebel said. “It’s out senior year, we’re giving it everything we’ve got, living every day like it’s our last.”
The Central Noble girls – and Vice in particular – didn’t waste any time against Eastside. Vice opened with a 3-pointer and hit two more in the next few minutes, forcing the Blazers to call timeout down 10-2 at 4:39 in the first quarter.
She scored 13 points in the first quarter and 18 in the first half to give the Cougars a 28-13 halftime lead.
Vice hit just one shot from the floor in the second half while going 7 of 8 at the free throw line. But Central Noble hit four treys – two each by Kiebel and junior Makenna Malcolm – during a 16-0 run in the third quarter that gave the Cougars a 44-17 lead and sewed up the game. Kiebel had needed some time to warm up, missing her first three shots of the game but scored 12 of her 15 points in the second half.
“The first half, I don’t think my head was in it too much on the offensive side,” Kiebel said. “In the locker room, I dialed in, and I knocked them down.”
Sophomores Sydnee Kessler and Paige Traxler each scored 10 points for the Blazers.
The Central Noble boys trailed 34-32 heading into the final quarter, but the Cougars never trailed after an old-fashioned 3-point play by junior Isaiah Gard with 2:29 to play.
A second-chance shot by Lakeland’s Tommy Curtis tied the game at 43, but Central Noble sophomore Redick Zolman got a steal with about 50 seconds left and scored on a layup to give the Cougars a 45-43 lead.
The Lakers hit one of two free throws with 13.5 seconds to go – junior Sam Essegian got the rebound when the second shot was missed – and then missed their last shot at a game-winner.
Junior Spencer Adams came up with the last rebound to seal the Cougars’ latest trip to the conference finals, which will be tonight at Garrett.
“We didn’t play our best basketball tonight. We’ve had a good four to five game stretch here, but we were not at our ability tonight,” Central Noble coach John Bodey said. “They outphysicaled us. But I thought it was nice for those kids to fight and find a way to win, even if we didn’t play our best.
“Probably, the difference was a couple of defensive plays down the stretch. Sam contested Kyle (Hartsough) a couple times. Redick Zolman had the big plays. And Isaiah Gard inside, we didn’t get it to him enough.”
The West Noble girls upset Westview on Wednesday, but the Chargers lost at Fairfield (17-2, 7-0 NECC) 62-16 on Friday, setting up a girls final between the top two teams in the regular-season standings.
Also at Fairfield, the Class 3A No. 6 West Noble boys (11-1, 5-0 NECC) closed the first half on a 17-2 run, then made four free throws in the final 25 seconds to win 39-33 and advance to today’s NECC Tournament championship game at Garrett. West Noble improved to 2-0 this year against the Panthers (10-2, 5-1 NECC).
Josh Patterson contributed to this report.