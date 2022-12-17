ALBION – Two teams left the Central Noble gym undefeated on Friday night: The Cougars girls moved to 13-0 with a 61-20 running-clock victory over West Noble, and the Chargers boys used a big third-quarter effort in the second half of the doubleheader to beat Central Noble 58-54 and improve to 6-0.
The Chargers boys (2-0 NECC) trailed 23-20 at halftime and were outscored 24-14 by Central Noble (2-2, 1-2 NECC) in the fourth quarter, but a 20-1 West Noble run in the third quarter proved to be enough to put the Chargers over the top.
“It was an ugly first half for us, just kind of struggling. We got a little emotional when they sped us up at times,” West Noble coach Ethan Marsh said. “But the way we answered the bell at halftime, came out in the third quarter and played extremely well, just made easy plays, turned them over a little bit, and just did enough, is what it feels like.”
Central Noble juniors Isaiah Gard and Sam Essegian hit back-to-back shots to open the second half and open a 27-20 lead over the Chargers (2-0 NECC), but West Noble senior Austin Cripe then made it to the free throw line twice and Bradyn Barth made four shots from the floor in the period. Senior Derek Slone hit two 3-pointers in the third, senior Nevin Phares had an old-fashioned 3-point play and the Chargers entered the fourth up 44-30. Central Noble junior Brayden Kirchner hit a free throw early in the fourth to end the West Noble run, but Slone followed with another 3 to give the Chargers a 16-point lead, their largest of the game.
But the game wasn’t over quite yet. The Chargers sent Central Noble to the charity stripe five times in the fourth quarter, and a 3-pointer by Essegian allowed the Cougars to pull back within 54-48. Junior Drew Pliett hit a 3 in the final minute and Essegian scored another in the final seconds of the game, but Phares and Cripe each made two free throws down the stretch to keep the Chargers in front.
“I was more worried about how we kept fouling them leading up to (the 3-pointers), it’s a lot easier to come back when you can stop the clock and get points,” Marsh said. “I wasn’t as upset with the 3s. – I thought they hit some really hard ones, to be honest.”
Central Noble had beaten the Chargers six times in a row before the West Noble victory Friday. The Chargers had not beaten Central Noble since December 2017 and had not beaten the Cougars on their home court since 2016.
Cripe led the Chargers with 16 points and Barth had 15.
Essegian scored 18 for Central Noble and Gard had 15.
The Central Noble girls made sure to seal their result as quickly as possible: The Cougars (6-0 NECC) led 26-4 by the end of the first quarter and were up 45-8 at halftime, ensuring the entire second half would be played with a running clock. Central Noble had not won a game by single digits since the season opener, a 46-39 triumph over Bishop Luers. The Cougars join South Bend Washington, Twin Lakes and Caston as the only 13-0 teams in the state.
“I thought we came out and played very well in the first half, doing everything we want them to do. We were looking for transition offense out of our defense, and we got that. Knock down open shots, and we got that,” Cougars coach Sam Malcolm said.
Mackensy Mabie scored nine to lead the Chargers girls, who fell to 1-10 overall, 1-4 in the NECC.
Meghan Kiebel scored 26 points to lead Central Noble and Madison Vice had 18.