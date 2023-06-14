Former Central Noble basketball standout Connor Essegian accepted an invitation to play for the Armenian National Team in a pair of upcoming games against France on Friday and Saturday in Los Angeles on the campus of California State University, Northridge.
Essegian, who will be a sophomore at Wisconsin in the fall, is spending this week at the team's training camp in Glendale, California. The former Cougar, who was fourth in Indiana Mr. Basketball voting in 2022 after leading Central Noble to the Class 2A state championship game and is the 11th-leading scorer in the history of Indiana high school basketball, is coming off a freshman season for the Badgers in which he averaged 11.7 points in 35 games, starting 19 and shooting close to 36% from 3-point range on the way to Big Ten All-Freshman Team honors. His 69 made 3s were a Wisconsin freshman record.
"I'm really excited to have the opportunity to play the game that I love, while also representing Armenia and my family in the process," Essegian said in a statement. "I'm also excited to represent Wisconsin on an international level of competition. I plan to use this opportunity to challenge myself against professional-level players, while also better preparing for this upcoming season."
Essegian's grandfather on his father's side is 100% Armenian and his grandfather's cousin, Chuck Essegian, was the first Armenian to play Major League Baseball, winning the 1959 World Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers after playing baseball and football at Stanford.
"Any time one of our athletes gets to play on an international stage and represent their heritage it is an awesome opportunity," Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said in a statement. "We've had several players over the years use this experience as a springboard into the next season, and I know that Connor will go in with his eyes and ears wide open to squeeze everything out of this opportunity that he can. I'm excited to follow him as he competes."