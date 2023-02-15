Central Noble is back in the win column after beating South Side 63-52 on Tuesday evening.
The Cougars (15-6) led by as many as 22 points late in the third quarter, but the Archers (3-17) cut the deficit to 10 late in the game.
“It’s a great win, especially for our team, we’re coming off a three-point loss, a tough conference loss,” Central Noble senior guard Conner Lemmon said, referring to the Cougars’ 59-56 loss to Lakeland on Friday. “And so I feel like we had something to prove, coming in and playing against an SAC school who was going to be scrappy and athletic. So it’s a big win for us.”
Lemmon led the Cougars with 18 points, all of which were scored from 3-point range. He closed out the first quarter with two 3s, one which cut South Side’s lead to one with 24 seconds left in the period and the second sinking as time expired to put Central Noble up 18-16.
That bucket put the Cougars up for good, as they opened the second quarter on a 10-3 run.
“I had the hot hand, but every game that will change. Tonight was just my night,” Lemmon said.
Junior Sam Essegian scored 14 points for Central Noble, sophomore Redick Zolman and junior Isaiah Gard each scored 10 and junior Drew Pliett had eight, though he exited the game with an apparent ankle injury in the second half.
“What’s going really well for us right now is our balance, we had four guys in double digits tonight, and Drew Pliett had eight, and he probably would’ve been in double figures if he doesn’t get hurt and is playing in the fourth quarter,” Central Noble coach John Bodey said. “And for three quarters tonight, our defense was pretty good. We let our offensive struggles in the fourth quarter get us out of position defensively.”
South Side senior Omarion Washington led the Archers with 18 points, senior Jayden Morris scored 10 and freshman Jarius Timberlake-Johnson scored nine. Senior Charles Powell, who had a shot bounce into the net just ahead of the halftime buzzer to cut the Central Noble lead to 32-26, finished with four points.
The Cougars avenged a 74-59 home loss to the Archers last season. It was just the second loss of the 2021-22 season for Central Noble, and its final defeat before the Class 2A state finals.
“Toughness, I think last year’s game definitely came down to toughness. We were definitely the more skilled team, but that doesn’t always lead to a win,” Lemmon said. “So I think we had to come in tonight with a tougher mindset.”
Central Noble is 2-1 against SAC teams with wins over the Archers and Northrop and a loss against Concordia. South Side has lost six in a row.
“Last year, in the third quarter, we just turned the ball over, and it turned into layups, layups, layups. We handled pressure better today,” Bodey said. “When Drew got hurt, it hurt us a little bit in the fourth quarter. I thought we handled things in the backcourt, but once we got in our offensive end, we were too frantic and too hurried and made some bad decisions with shots, made some bad decisions with passes. We didn’t realize it’s the fourth quarter, we’re up 15, there’s three minutes to go.”