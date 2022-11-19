There’s just one more stop left in Carroll’s magical football season: Lucas Oil Stadium.
The No. 5 Chargers (13-0) are headed to their first state finals in program history, and all it took was a 21-15 win over No. 1 Hamilton Southeastern (12-1) in the swirling snow at home Friday night.
Carroll will play No. 3 Center Grove (11-2) for the Class 6A state title at 7 p.m. Friday at the Colts’ home field in Indianapolis.
“I’m most proud of our players, I’m proud of the resiliency they showed all year long. It’s been tough, and the kids have battled through a lot of adversity,” Carroll coach Doug Dinan said. “Last week was a great example, being down and coming back and winning. And tonight, we played the No. 1 team in the state, and we played hard in all phases of the game, and did our job.”
The Chargers wasted no time as they kicked off their first semistate game in program history: On the first play from scrimmage, Carroll sophomore quarterback Jimmy Sullivan connected with senior wide receiver Jayden Hill, who gained 69 yards before being tackled at the 2-yard line. Carroll was stuffed on their first three downs, but junior Braden Steely finally pushed it across the line with 9:19 to go in the first quarter.
“It was absolutely huge. Jayden Hill catches a big pass, and we thought he was going to get in the end zone. But they rose up, and they had a great goal line stand as well,” Dinan said. “But in big games like this, you can’t kick field goals, and that was our mindset. We’ve got to get in the house.”
The Chargers’ defense was just as ready for the spotlight. They gave up seven yards and forced a three-and-out in Hamilton Southeastern’s first possession, allowed the Royals to gain 36 yards before forcing a turnover on downs in the second and then forced another three-and-out when HSE got the ball for the third time.
The Royals’ offense finally made some headway midway through the second quarter, when quarterback Ty Bradle faked out the Carroll defense on fourth down and was tackled just short of the end zone. Griffen Haas carried the ball in from the 1, but the extra point attempt was wide, and Carroll maintained a 7-6 lead.
Carroll’s Michael Dierkman blocked a punt, giving the Chargers the ball at HSE’s 15 yard line, and on the next play Steely ran it in for a touchdown, giving Carroll a 14-6 lead with 2:23 to go until halftime.
The Royals, helped by a pass interference penalty, made it deep into Carroll territory late in the first half, and as the clock hit zero Bradle threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Donovan Hamilton in the end zone. But wide-open receiver Jack Osiecki dropped the pass on a 2-point conversion attempt, and the Chargers took a 14-12 lead into halftime.
The treacherous conditions continued into the second half, making it difficult for either offense to make much headway. Dierckman struck again, picking off Bradle to end the Royals’ first possession in the third quarter, but Carroll would end up punting.
The Chargers’ only successful drive of the second half was a 10-play, 49-yard stretch that took up 4:59 of the third quarter and concluded with a direct snap to Hill, who took it the final yard to put Carroll up 21-12 with 1:37 to go in the third quarter.
HSE, down by a two-score margin, threatened to score again in the final minutes of the game but settled for a 26-yard field goal with 1:22 to play. Carroll’s Cooper Rudolph recovered the onside kick to ensure the Chargers’ place in next Friday’s state finals.