Last fall, Carroll finished in a three-way tie for the SAC title.
On Friday at the Dean Gorsuch Athletic Complex, the Chargers secured their first outright conference championship by blanking Concordia, 51-0.
Jimmy Sullivan threw for 237 yards and five touchdowns for Class 6A No. 6 Carroll (8-0, 8-0).
The Chargers’ defense limited the Cadets (3-5, 3-5) to a 4-of-22 passing night.
HOMESTEAD 61, WAYNE 54: At Wayne, Kam Johnson’s four rushing touchdowns, his last coming with 19.1 seconds left on the 16th lead change of the night, snapped a four-game slide for the Spartans (4-4, 4-4 SAC), who also saw Peyton Slaven throw for 401 yards and three scores. The Generals (2-6, 2-6) lost despite 425 passing yards from Christian Trimble, who completed 30 of 36 attempts for 425 yards.
BISHOP LUERS 42, SOUTH SIDE 0: At South Side, matching 21-point halves squared the Class 2A No. 10 Knights’ record after eight games (4-4, 4-4 SAC), while the Archers (0-8, 0-8) remained winless.
NORTH SIDE 49, NORTHROP 12: At Spuller Stadium, the Class 5A No. 7 Legends (6-2, 6-2 SAC) used five touchdown passes from Bohde Dickerson to secure their fifth straight win. The Bruins (1-7, 1-7) remain winless in six.
NORWELL 56, HUNTINGTON NORTH 0: In Huntington, the Class 3A No. 3 Knights (8-0, 6-0 NE8) did their part to set up a de facto NE8 title game against Columbia City, getting two rushing scores apiece from Luke Graft, Jon Colbert and Tim Bonjour. The Vikings (2-6, 1-5) have lost five of six.
DEKALB 48, BELLMONT 7: In Waterloo, Tegan Irk threw for 342 yards and six touchdowns, three to Derek Overbay, for the Barons (3-5, 2-4 NE8). Isaac Bodkins had 103 yards rushing for the Braves (0-8, 0-6).
ADAMS CENTRAL 56, BLUFFTON 8: In Monroe, Ryan Black accounted for four first-quarter touchdowns (two rushing, one passing, one interception return) as the Class A No. 2 Flying Jets (8-0, 5-0 ACAC) secured at least a share of the ACAC title. Brody Lewis caught four passes for the Tigers (4-4, 3-3).
HERITAGE 68, SOUTHERN WELLS 20: In Monroeville, the Patriots (5-3, 4-1 ACAC) posted their best single-game point total since an 81-7 win over Manchester on Aug. 25, 2006. Kobe Meyer rushed for 109 yards and three Heritage touchdowns. Bryar Gearheart ran for 117 yards and two touchdowns for the Raiders (0-8, 0-5).
SOUTH ADAMS 38, WOODLAN 32: In Berne, the Class A No. 9 Starfires (6-2, 3-2 ACAC) prevailed in a game with eight two-point plays (seven conversions and a safety) and 276 passing yards and three TDs from Owen Wanner. Drew Fleek rushed for 187 yards and Jacob Snyder 120 for the Warriors (4-4, 2-3).
ANGOLA 33, GARRETT 22: In Garrett, the Hornets trailed 22-19 after three quarters before rallying to secure their first undefeated NECC Big Division season since 2018. Tyler Call’s third touchdown of the night gave Angola (6-2, 4-0) the lead for good. Robert Koskie rushed for two scores for Garrett (1-7, 1-3).
CHURUBUSCO 35, WEST NOBLE 19: In Ligonier, five Riley Buroff touchdowns (three rushing, two passing) propelled the Eagles (6-2) to victory in the NECC interdivisional matchup. Freshman McKale Bottles caught a touchdown pass for the Chargers (6-2).
EASTSIDE 35, CENTRAL NOBLE 0: In Albion, the Blazers secured their latest NECC Small Division title with their 18th straight victory over divisional foes. Carsen Jacobs rushed for 116 yards and a score for Eastside (6-2, 4-0). Brody Morgan threw for 145 yards to set the single-season passing yardage record at Central Noble (2-6, 2-2).
WARSAW 43, GOSHEN 7: In Warsaw, the Tigers (6-2, 4-2 NLC) won their second straight after a two-game losing streak, as Reed Zollinger had two rushing scores and a Theo Katris had a 67-yard interception return for a touchdown.