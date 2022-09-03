Carroll’s previous six matchups against North Side entering Friday all ended in a Chargers victory, by an average of 40 points.
This year, however, Class 6A No. 9 Carroll needed to recover an onside kick in the waning seconds to clinch a 28-20 triumph over the Class 5A No. 9 Legends at Carroll.
Leading 28-14 in the second half, Carroll’s defense turned North Side away three times inside the Chargers’ 30 without points before the Legends finally broke through with 42 seconds left on a 1-yard run for Da’Von Doughty. The recovered onside kick, which left both teams signaling they’d recovered it at the bottom of a scrum before the referees signaled Carroll's direction, sealed the victory.
“That’s the nature of life, you’re going to be tested every minute,” Carroll coach Doug Dinan said. “That’s what our kids found out over the summer: tough things are going to happen, you’ve got to persevere, you’ve got to come together. That’s what we saw tonight. … They’ve gotta prove it at the end that they can win close ballgames.”
Trailing 14-7 in the second quarter, Carroll’s Jorge Valdes picked off North Side quarterback Bohde Dickerson at the Chargers’ 1-yard line and returned it seven yards. From there, the hosts marched 92 yards for a tying score, capped off by a 29-yard touchdown pass from Jimmy Sullivan to a wide-open Hansen Haffner on a deep post with 4:47 left in the second quarter.
North Side drove into Carroll territory again on the ensuing possession, but Chargers linebacker Justin Anderson came up with another pick of Dickerson to get the ball back before halftime.
Sullivan made the extra possession count, hitting Haffner over the top for a 15-yard touchdown and a 21-14 halftime lead.
“That was big,” Sullivan said of Anderson’s sprawling interception. “We couldn’t let them score again and that gave us some energy in the locker room (at halftime), brought our heads up and we were good.”
The Chargers (3-0) scored again to start the second half when Sullivan rolled right and hit Gabriel Starks in a tight window along the sideline for a 10-yard touchdown.
Sullivan, a sophomore, took two big hits on Carroll’s first possession of the game – “it hurt, that was probably the hardest hit I’ve taken in my life,” he said of the first – but recovered to throw three touchdowns and run for another.
“Without question, he showed a lot of character,” Dinan said of Sullivan. “Only being a sophomore, understanding our offense in a short period of time and he continues to make plays.”
The Legends (1-2) scored first on a 60-yard pass from Dickerson to Jontae Lambert on a wheel route and, after Carroll went up 7-6 on a 1-yard run for Sullivan, retook the lead on a 4-yard flip pass from Dickerson to Tae Tae Johnson.
Johnson, a highly touted collegiate recruit, left the game in the fourth quarter with what looked like a shoulder injury and was taken to the locker room in obvious pain.
Carroll’s Braden Steely picked off Dickerson in the end zone in the fourth quarter to maintain the two-score lead after a botched punt had given North Side a short field.