Carroll broke open its first-ever SAC divisional contest in the second half Friday, outscoring Bishop Dwenger by 23 points after halftime to claim a 40-13 victory in SAC A Division action at the Gorsuch Athletic Complex.
Jimmy Sullivan threw three touchdown passes to Hansen Haffner for the Chargers (3-1, 1-0), with Haffner catching 10 passes for 190 yards. Tobias Tippmann (61 rushing yards) and Trent Tippmann (58 rushing yards) led the way offensively for the Saints (1-3, 0-1).
BISHOP LUERS 24, WAYNE 21: At Wayne Stadium, the Knights (2-2, 1-0 SAC B) scored 17 in the third quarter to move atop the SAC B Division standings, with Isaac Zay catching seven passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns.
Harold Mack had a 67-yard touchdown reception and a 90-yard kickoff return for a score for the Generals (2-2, 0-1).
NORTH SIDE 70, CONCORDIA 39: At Zollner Stadium, the Legends (1-3, 1-0 SAC B) picked up their first win of the season as Brauntae Johnson stepped in at quarterback, going 13 of 24 for 190 yards and two touchdowns while Kam Johnson ran for 206 yards and three scores. The Cadets (0-4, 0-1) scored on passes of 76, 21, 10, 11, 22 and 2 yards.
HOMESTEAD 42, NORTHROP 13: At Walters Stadium, Brett Fuchs’ 70-yard punt return in the second quarter put the Spartans (2-2, 1-0 SAC A) up 28-7 at the break. David Callison threw for two touchdowns for the Bruins (0-4, 0-1).
SNIDER 41, SOUTH SIDE 0: At Spuller Stadium, the Panthers (4-0), ranked No. 1 in Class 5A, claimed the SAC interdivisional matchup, handing the Archers (0-4) their 21st straight defeat overall. Uriah Buchanan rushed for two touchdowns for Snider.
EAST NOBLE 38, DEKALB 15: In Waterloo, the Knights (3-1, 2-0 NE8) ran their win streak against their archrivals to 19 games. The Barons (2-2, 0-2) last claimed victory in the series in 2007.
COLUMBIA CITY 55, HUNTINGTON NORTH 27: In Huntington, Stratton Fuller, Cayden Sroufe and Landon Fazio each scored twice for the Class 4A No. 7 Eagles (4-0, 2-0 NE8). The Vikings (0-4, 0-2) fell to 0-9 against Columbia City since joining the NE8.
NORWELL 42, BELLMONT 0: In Ossian, the Knights (1-3, 1-1 NE8) claimed the matchup of winless clubs thanks to four passing touchdowns from Cayden Cassel. The Braves (0-4, 0-2) have yet to score a point this season, though Dylan Velez did have another sack, already his sixth of the season.
ADAMS CENTRAL 42, JAY COUNTY 7: In Portland, the Class A No. 2 Flying Jets (4-0, 1-0 ACAC) spoiled the best start for the Patriots (3-1, 1-1) since 1983 with a 28-point second quarter.
Adams Central improved to 10-0 – all by at least 26 points – against Jay County since the Patriots moved to the ACAC.
BLUFFTON 28, WOODLAN 0: In Woodburn, Tucker Jenkins scored three touchdowns – two on the ground as part of a 107-yard rushing night, and one through the air as he caught three passes for 61 yards – for the Class 2A No. 5 Tigers (4-0, 2-0 ACAC). The Warriors (1-3, 0-2) were held to 49 rushing yards on 28 attempts.
WES-DEL 14, SOUTHERN WELLS 6: In Poneto, the Warriors (1-3) rallied from an early 6-0 deficit in the teams’ first matchup since 2014, when Southern Wells (1-3) won 52-6.
WEST NOBLE 42, ANGOLA 28: In Ligonier, Seth Pruitt’s four touchdowns helped the Chargers (4-0, 1-0 NECC Big) snap a three-game losing streak against the Hornets (0-4, 0-1).
Hawk Hasselman’s rushing touchdown late in the third quarter put Angola within 28-21 before West Noble closed on a 14-0 run.
EASTSIDE 28, CHURUBUSCO 0: In Churubusco, the Blazers (2-2, 1-0 NECC Small) extended their win streak in the series to five, getting two scores apiece from Gage Spalding and Linkin Carter to take the division lid-lifter for both schools. The Eagles (0-4, 0-1) were shut out for the second straight week.
GARRETT 18, LAKELAND 9: In LaGrange, the Railroaders (2-2, 1-0 NECC Big) squared their overall record on the season by slowing down the Lakers, who entered with the state’s second best scoring offense at 54.3 points per game.
CENTRAL NOBLE 52, PRAIRIE HEIGHTS 0: In Albion, Brody Morgan threw three first-half touchdowns, including an 85-yard scoring strike to Alexander Tarlton, as the Cougars (1-3, 1-0 NECC Small) claimed the matchup of winless teams.
WARSAW 10, CONCORD 3: In Warsaw, the Tigers (4-0, 2-0 NLC) kept pace with Mishawaka atop the Northern Lakes Conference through two rounds. Reed Zollinger’s short scoring run in the second quarter held up for the Tigers.
PLYMOUTH 25, WAWASEE 19: In Syracuse, the Rockies (2-2, 1-1 NLC) prevented the Warriors (1-3, 1-1) from starting 2-0 in conference play for the first time since 2003. Mason Shoemaker’s 12-yard touchdown pass to Derek Bontrager with 5:22 remaining put Wawasee up 19-17.