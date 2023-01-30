The girls basketball sectional tournaments begin today, and there won’t be any warm-up games for some of the area’s top teams.
At the Huntington North Sectional, Class 4A No. 12 Homestead (16-5) – which has won four straight sectional titles and eight in nine years – will be challenged out of the gate by No. 6 Columbia City (20-2) tonight. The Eagles made a strong case as the area’s top team last Tuesday when they beat No. 8 Northrop (19-3) 73-69 on the road.
The Eagles survived a late rally by Northrop, which had trailed by as much as 11 in the second half but briefly took the lead in the fourth quarter, and the NE8 champions earned their fifth victory over an SAC team this season and arguably their most impressive win of the season.
“Homestead has shooters just like Northrop has shooters. Homestead has kids who can drive just like they have kids who can drive,” Columbia City coach Amy Shearer said. “Homestead understands what it takes to win – they’ve been a winning program. And that’s a big thing, when you have kids that expect to win, they find a way to win basketball games.”
Like many other area teams, Columbia City has been the victim Homestead’s “will to win,” as the Spartans have eliminated the Eagles from the state tournament in each of the last three years.The Eagles have lost nine straight to Homestead, and their last head-to-head victory was a 51-49 win in January 2010 under coach Wayne Kreiger.
Homestead enters the postseason having lost three of its last five games, including an overtime loss to No. 10 Snider (18-4) and a three-point loss to Northrop on Friday that allowed the Bruins to clinch the SAC title. But even in that loss at Northrop, the Spartans hit nine 3-pointers. An attempt at a 10th, which would’ve sent the game into overtime, blocked by Lexi Castator at the buzzer.
The Eagles finished the regular season on a seven-game win streak, and their only two losses are a six-point defeat by Carroll (14-7) in the season opener and a 67-50 loss in a late December game against South Bend Washington (23-0), which won the Class 3A title last year and is the top team in the state according to all polls and rankings after moving up to 4A this season. The Eagles are 4-1 against teams in the IBCA’s top 20, not to mention wins over Class 3A No. 7 Fairfield and No. 10 Bellmont.
Columbia City’s offense ranks fourth in the state, averaging 65.5 points per game. Only South Bend Washington, Northrop and Class 3A Lake Station are scoring more. Still, Columbia City’s Molly Baker said the Eagles still see room for improvement on defense, where Columbia City gave up 42 points a game.
“We’ve got to work on defense. Our defense has been rough, but (our game against Northrop) showed us that we can play with anyone,” Baker said.
But even if the Eagles do beat Homestead in the first round, they will still have a few more hurdles on their way to what would be their first sectional title since 2000. The winner will play Wayne (15-7), which won eight of 10 to finish the regular season. And waiting on the other side of the bracket is Huntington North (18-4), which handed Homestead its first loss of the season with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer in overtime and narrowly lost to Columbia City, 41-39.
Here are a few other early-round matchups to keep an eye on this week:
Class 4A DeKalb Sectional, Carroll vs. Northrop: Tonight’s second opening-round game at DeKalb is a rematch of an SAC game that the Bruins dominated back in November, 81-52. That was the start of a 2-6 stretch for the Chargers, but Carroll players have vowed that their mid-season record won’t determine their performance in the postseason. The Chargers won seven of eight to finish the regular season.
Class 2A Central Noble Sectional semifinal: If Class 2A No. 3 Central Noble (21-1) beats Prairie Heights (1-21) tonight, the Cougars will meet Eastside (15-8) in the semifinals for their third clash since mid-January. Central Noble won by 22 in the NECC tournament, but prevailed by just seven points when the two played a week later.
Class A Blackhawk Christian Sectional, Blackhawk Christian (13-10) vs. No. 7 Bethany Christian (19-3): The Braves and Bruins are the only two teams with winning records in the five-team sectional, and they will face each other in Friday’s semifinals after both drew a bye. Bethany Christian won a meeting between the two teams 42-26 earlier this month.