COLUMBIA CITY – The Eagles are headed to the (de facto) NE8 championship game.
Columbia City (7-1) beat Leo 28-13 on Friday, ending a four-game Lions winning streak. Meanwhile, Norwell (8-0) beat Huntington North 56-0, so the Eagles’ trip to Ossian next Friday will feature two teams that are 6-0 in the NE8.
“I’m just pumped for our guys. They played great, got after it, got on the board early, and responded in the second half by getting some big gains on offense and big stops on defense,” Columbia City coach Brett Fox said.
At multiple key moments, the Eagles were able to take advantage of Leo’s mistakes. Three minutes into the game, Columbia City sophomore defensive back Stratton Fuller picked off Leo junior quarterback Kylar Decker, catching the ball around his own 35-yard line and returning into Leo territory.
That led to Columbia City’s first touchdown, a 13-yard touchdown by junior running back James Getts.
The Lions (5-3, 4-2) briefly tied the game at 10:28 in the second quarter when Decker found senior running back Max Loeffler with a shovel pass, and Loeffler then dodged three Eagles defenders during a 33-yard touchdown run.
Leo even had a chance to take a second-quarter lead with about four minutes to go before halftime, but the 32-yard field goal attempt was well low of the uprights.
Late in the second quarter, the Eagles went to punt but got the ball right back when a Leo player grazed the ball but did not make a move to take possession of it, while Columbia City’s Getts did.
“I was running down. The two main returners, they let it go. But then I just saw the guy come from my left, I saw the tip of his finger touch it,” Getts said. “Fell right on it, and the ref saw it right away. It was just a big play.”
That put the Eagles near the red zone, and with 16 seconds left in the half Ethan Sievers ran parallel to the goal line and then sneaked into the corner of the end zone for a 3-yard touchdown, giving Columbia City a 14-7 halftime lead.
The Eagles didn’t let up after the break: They had elected to receive to start the second half, and Getts took the kickoff deep into Leo territory. He gave the Eagles a two-score lead, 21-7, when he ran for a 21-yard touchdown at 10:34 in the third.
“We preach to our guys that it’s a three-phase game, offense, defense and special teams, and that really showed for us tonight,” Fox said. “We get a turnover on special teams because our player understands the situation, and making sure that we get a big return in the second half as well, which set up the score.”
The Lions struck again at 3:56 in the third with a 22-yard touchdown pass from Decker to sophomore wide receiver Brock Schott, who caught the ball right in front of the end zone. The extra point was wide, putting the score at 21-13.
The Eagles kept their next drive alive with a fake punt and capitalized on the next play with a 38-yard touchdown run by Getts.
The three Getts touchdowns came on just 11 carries. He averaged 10.3 yards per carry and accounted for 113 of Columbia City’s 281 rushing yards.
“James Getts is an animal, and we’ve told him to be patient, be patient, be patient,” Fox said. “We’ve got Justice Goree going in the last few weeks, so we told Getts to take his time and realize he’s a big playmaker for us, too.”