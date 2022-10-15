OSSIAN – With just over seven minutes left to play, Columbia City was trailing Norwell by 12 points in the season finale Friday on the Knights’ home field.
But about half an hour later, it was Columbia City head coach Brett Fox presenting the NE8 championship trophy to his players after a 25-24 victory. Even before two of his players doused him with the contents of the sideline water cooler, Fox was almost overwhelmed with emotion while discussing the program’s first conference title since joining the NE8.
“My administration has been patient with me. I’ve been here nine years for this. I couldn’t be happier for my guys – not just the guys who are here today, but the guys who graduated in 2014 up until now, this is for you,” Fox said. “We love you. I love every single one of my guys, I preach that to them, I tell them constantly. It’s a great day to be an Eagle.”
A 21-yard field goal by Austin DeLeon with 2:18 to go in the third quarter gave the Knights (8-1, 6-1 NE8) a 24-12 lead. But with about 10 minutes to go, Lleyton Bailey’s long heave was picked off by Columbia City’s Cohen Payne around the 50-yard line. Payne was tackled by Cohen Bailey, the intended receiver, around the 45-yard line, but Columbia City capitalized on the turnover when Josh Arntz ran in a touchdown from the 1-yard line with 7:05 to play, cutting the Norwell lead to 24-19.
Columbia City (8-1, 7-0) got the ball back when Norwell was forced to punt with 1:52 to go. Ethan Sievers ran 44 yards to the Norwell 4, and several plays later Arntz took it into the end zone for his second score of the night. The two-point conversion failed, but the Eagles were up 25-24 with 49 seconds to play.
Norwell had three incomplete passes to start their final drive. Bailey’s final pass was complete but just short of a first down, allowing Columbia City to claim a perfect conference record.
“I was on the sideline waiting, and the second I heard my number called, I was just going out there and putting my heart on the line,” Arntz said of his critical late-game touchdowns.
“I was going out there with a full head of steam, I wanted it so bad.”
Although Arntz was the one called on in those key moments, Ethan Sievers led the team with 106 yards on 14 carries. He also scored on a 50-yard touchdown run at 9:38 in the third quarter immediately after a Norwell fumble, which cut the Knights’ lead to 14-12.
The Eagles scored first at 3:28 in the first quarter on a 25-yard field goal by Landon Urban. Norwell immediately responded with a pass from Lleyton Bailey, which was caught by his brother Cohen around the 50-yard line, and Cohen ran all the way to the end zone for a 74-yard touchdown.
In the final two minutes of the first quarter, Norwell blocked a Columbia City punt and Lleyton Bailey scored a 1-yard touchdown on a quarterback keep, and suddenly the Knights were up 14-3.