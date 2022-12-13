WARSAW – The Columbia City girls are making a case for themselves as the last holiday guests you want to host.
The Eagles won on Norwell’s home court for the first time since 2004 on Friday, and then beat Warsaw 68-59 on Tuesday night, winning in The Tiger Den for the first time since a 58-38 victory in the 2002 sectional tournament.
“The mental toughness of the kids is top-notch,” Columbia City coach Amy Shearer said. “We focus every day on trying to find a way to get better, but these kids just want to go play. This team really enjoys playing other quality schools, they really thrive on that. And to play schools that are quality and have great records, they like that challenge.”
No. 13 Columbia City (10-1) and No. 14 Warsaw (9-3) traded 3-pointers to open the game, and in the opening minutes the lead changed hands five times. But Columbia City junior guard Kyndra Sheets ignited an Eagles run with her second old-fashioned 3-point play of the game. Junior guard Tessa Tonkel scored six straight points during the run, including a 3-pointer that prompted Warsaw to call timeout. But when junior forward Molly Baker hit a shot coming out of that timeout, the Eagles had scored 11 straight points and had taken a 19-10 lead.
An Ava Egolf free throw and basket by Warsaw sophomore guard Abbey Peterson ended the Columbia City run, but the Eagles held on to the ball until time was almost up in the first quarter, and Baker threw it in for a layup that put the Eagles up 21-13.
A 9-2 run in the second quarter allowed the Tigers to pull within three points, but they wouldn’t get any closer. Columbia City led 39-29 at halftime and 50-42 at the end of the third quarter.
Faith Frey opened the final quarter with a 3-pointer – her only field goal of the night – to stretch the Columbia City lead to 53-42, and sophomore guard Addison Baxter was responsible for the Eagles’ next four baskets. Baxter scored 11 of her 17 points in the fourth quarter.
“We just wanted to keep the floor spread and just try to work the clock and run our offense to get the best shot that we could,” Shearer said. “It was wide open, and that’s what the goal was, whether it Addison ended up with the shot or Kyndra got it or Molly got it. We have kids that aren’t selfish, they share the ball well, and that was the objective, to run the clock, still look to score, and shoot a high-percentage shot.”
Sheets led all scorers with 22 points, Baker had 17 and Tonkel 8.
Freshman guard Brooke Zartman led Warsaw with 17 points, Peterson had 14 and Brooke Winchester had 12.
It’s a good thing the Eagles have gotten comfortable on the road – they opened their season with a 67-61 loss at Carroll, but have since won at Snider and gotten a running-clock victory at Bishop Dwenger – because they will not play another home game until Jan. 6. They continue their holiday road trip Saturday at East Noble and follow that game up with jaunts to Concordia and North Central before Christmas. They will then ring in the new year early by returning to Warsaw for the Tiger Classic on Dec. 29 and 30.