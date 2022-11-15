Columbia City faced another early season test on the road at Snider on Tuesday night, and this time the Eagles passed with a 55-50 win over the Panthers.
“This is a great win for us on the road, coach (Reggie) Tharp does a great job with those kids from Snider,” Columbia City coach Amy Shearer said. “They have outstanding athletes, they’ve got shooters, they’ve got drivers, they’ve got a post game. We knew this was going to be a very tough game on the road here at Snider, it was a big test for us.”
Snider closed a 35-25 halftime deficit, taking a 50-48 lead on a bucket by sophomore Gabriella Barnes with 3:55 to play in the fourth quarter, but the Eagles (3-1) held the Panthers (2-3) scoreless the rest of the way.
Sophomore Addison Baxter hit a free throw – the Eagles’ first point of the fourth quarter – to cut Snider’s lead to one and, with 55 seconds left in the game, junior Tessa Tonkel scored with a reverse layup to give Columbia City a 51-50 lead they would hold for good.
“It felt amazing. My teammates were picking me up the whole time, and we just found a way to get the win,” Tonkel said.
Junior Kyndra Sheets hit four free throws in the final minute to ice the game.
“We know that we have a team that’s not full of quitters,” Shearer said. “They just keep running away, running away, and we have to keep at it. We talked about not taking so many low-percentage shots, trying to work the ball, get the clock on our side, work the basketball and get some high-percentage shots, and I feel like we did that late in the ball game.”
Baxter hit three shots in the first quarter, which the Eagles finished with a 14-12 lead, and Columbia City hit three 3-pointers in a 21-point second quarter. Both freshman Anisa Tonkel and junior Molly Baker scored eight points in the period.
Snider junior Jordyn Poole scored nine of the Panthers’ 19 points as they rallied in the third quarter, and heading into the final period Snider trailed 48-44. Poole finished with a team-high 18 points, while Ciara Sims scored 14, Johnea Donahue had seven and Tia Phinezy had six.
Sheets led the Eagles with 13 points, Baxter scored 11, both Tonkels and Baker had eight and Faith Frey scored seven.
“Rebounding was a big thing,” Tonkel said. “(Phinezy), she’s obviously way bigger than us, and (Donahue), she crashes the boards very well.”
The 6-foot-2 Phinezy blocked three shots in the first quarter and had two more key swats with the game tied at 48 in the fourth.
The Eagles now have a road win against an SAC contender after falling 67-61 at Carroll on Nov. 5, and have won four straight games against the Panthers dating back to 2018.
But Shearer emphasized that this year’s squad is very different from the team that opened the 2021-22 season with 17 straight victories, including a 55-48 win over Snider.
“We graduated five seniors, and to replace that leadership and that calmness they bring, we trying to find our way,” Shearer said. “We could go nine deep last year, not lose anything. And we’re not that deep this year. We don’t have any seniors on the team.
“So there are little internal challenges that we have every day at practice, and kids are trying to get to practice very day and find a way to get better.”