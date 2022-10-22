Josh Arntz lay flat on his back, staring at the sky. On his 18th birthday, the Columbia City running back was utterly exhausted.
Playing hero can be tiring.
For the second straight week, the 5-foot-10 senior crossed the goal line in the final minute to send the Class 4A No. 9 Eagles to a victory. He followed up his Northeast 8 championship-clinching score a week earlier with a 2-yard run through the teeth of the Wayne defense Friday with 12 seconds left to secure a 41-36 Columbia City triumph in the Eagles’ sectional opener at Wayne Stadium.
“I’m beat, but I was willing to keep going,” said Arntz, who spent part of the game throwing up on the sideline. “We could have gone another 14 quarters and I would have been in there trying my hardest. That’s all we have to do.”
Arntz carried the ball 20 times for 143 yards and three touchdowns, part of a monster night for the Columbia City rushing attack, which rolled up 451 yards on 7.6 yards per carry and paced the Eagles (9-1) to touchdowns on all five of their second-half possessions after the visitors trailed 14-7 at halftime.
Ethan Sievers added 22 carries for 184 yards and three touchdowns for Columbia City, whose chances at its first sectional title since 1993 remain alive. The Eagles play host to DeKalb in the sectional semifinals Friday.
The Eagles trailed by as many as 14 in the first half and did not score until Sievers powered his way to a 5-yard touchdown with 2:16 left before the break. The Generals (2-8) struck back with a 71-yard touchdown pass from Christian Trimble to Harold Mack on the first play from scrimmage in the second half. Mack got wide open behind the defense and walked into the end zone to make it 20-7.
Columbia City responded with a dominant stretch, putting together touchdown drives of 80, 61 and 75 yards in succession to climb in front 28-20. Sievers scored the first two and Arntz got the third from 2 yards out with 2:54 left in the third quarter.
“You get them going and get them leaning one way and then you come back the other way,” Eagles coach Brett Fox said of his team’s rushing attack. “You use, (James) Getts, Arntz, Sievers and Justice (Goree) and oh my gosh these games are fun.”
Wayne tied the game on a 33-yard TD run from Lamarion Nelson around the right side and a Trimble naked bootleg keeper on the 2-point conversion to make it 28-all.
Nelson ran 34 times for 190 yards and two touchdowns.
A long Getts kick return set Columbia City up with a short field and Sievers rumbled 29 yards from there to set up a 1-yard go-ahead touchdown for Arntz, but Wayne struck back again, scoring on fourth-and-2 from the 5 on a Trimble pass to Deonte Williams with 1:20 left. A 2-point conversion pass from Trimble to Mack also connected to put the Generals ahead 36-35.
Columbia City was nervous, but poised with 1:14 left and the ball on its own 26.
“There was some worry, but we had (1:14) with three timeouts and knew they haven’t stopped our run,” Fox said. “You know what, go ahead and back off of us and play some three-deep (safeties) and we just ran underneath it.”
Sievers got the drive started with a 28-yard sprint up the middle, dragging tacklers as he went, but the rest of the drive was almost all Arntz, who had gains of 12 and 11 yards to put the ball at the Wayne 2-yard line with 15 seconds left.
From there, Arntz ran through a hole in the right side and high-stepped across the goal line.
“Holy moly, I did it,” Arntz said of his thoughts at that moment. “That’s all I cared about, ‘Holy moly, this team did it.’ ”