People of a certain age from northeast Indiana can tell you that Euell Wilson was more than just a good football player, he was a special one. And if you weren’t around for his Bishop Dwenger days, head on over to YouTube and check out the way he sure-handedly caught passes from a future NFL quarterback, Chris Dittoe, and stiff-armed and high-stepped his way to state championships in 1990 and 1991.
Wilson’s life, cut short after 19 years, was about much more than football, though. He wanted to impact others, make the community better. He did it in his brief time on earth – more than 1,300 people attended his funeral 30½ years ago, paying homage to a man with an infectious personality – and his memory still impacts the people of Fort Wayne.
“When my brother was a senior in high school, one of the questions asked of him was, ‘What do you want to do?’ And of course, it was to play (NFL) football. But if he couldn’t do that, he wanted to be a police officer. He wanted to serve,” Wilson’s sister, Annette Dufor, said Thursday, a tear crawling down her left cheek. “He wanted to be a part of the community. He wanted to be a part of helping others.”
Dufor sat on the patio at Brookwood Golf Club, site of the 30th running of a golf outing that benefits the Euell A. Wilson Center, and watched as 80 participants arrived. The non-profit center, founded by Wilson’s mother, Shirley Woods, helps youth and families through education, engagement and empowerment programs.
“Euell wanted to be a part of helping others and (it’s wonderful) just to be able to keep his legacy alive in this way,” Dufor, the center’s executive director, said of the golf outing. “This just helps our family, No. 1, understand that God had a bigger purpose for him and, No. 2, this helps us to give back the way he wanted to give back to the community. We’re here today for so many reasons, to honor his legacy and to just honor the kids and the families that we have the privilege – and it is honestly a privilege – of serving.”
In the golf outing’s infancy, a couple thousand dollars or so would be raised and it was pivotal to the center’s ability to just pay its annual rent. This year, organizers hoped to raise upward of $100,000 through golf and other fundraising campaigns.
“We have a plethora of programming for our kids,” Woods said. “When we first started, it was about just getting them into a safe place. And now we have them in a safe place where we can offer great educational games, personal development games. There’s performing arts, athletics, youth ministry. All of those things, we are able to enforce and just help them learn how to love each other and be there for each other. From the very beginning, we always wanted a center that represented family. It’s not just a drop-in center; when you come, you become family.”
That word – family – was appropriate Thursday, as 10 of Wilson’s former teammates were on hand to help keep his memory – and his family’s goals – going strong. Football players talk often of family and brotherhood that will endure beyond the field but, at Brookwood, it seemed more than cliché.
“It’s hard to really put everything into perspective. I’ve thought about all of the things I’ve been fortunate enough to do in my life during the 30 years Euell has been gone. I have three kids and have been married for 25-plus years. To still have this connection to Fort Wayne and to Euell and to all of our high-school friends, it definitely gives me chills,” said Dittoe, who lives in the Indianapolis area.
Wilson, a three-sport athlete at Dwenger and a Parade All-American wide receiver, was barely three months into his freshman year at Triton Junior College in River Grove, Illinois, when he died in his sleep from natural causes in November 1992. He was expected to play the following season at Indiana University alongside Dittoe.
Those who knew Wilson best will remind you often that his best traits had nothing to do with his athleticism. That’s why the Euell Wilson Award, given out annually to an outstanding SAC football player, and sponsored by The Journal Gazette, recognizes character as well as football accomplishments.
“He was a very humble guy,” Dittoe said. “Very humble. He was incredibly talented, not only athletically, but socially. He could go up and talk to anybody and always had a smile on his face. A lot of kids looked up to him. … To see what his mom has done, I know Euell is looking down on us and is just so proud of what she’s done for him and thousands of kids in Fort Wayne.”
Steve Yaggy, a former Dwenger teammate of Wilson’s, agreed.
“He was athletic as heck and competitive as heck,” Yaggy said. “I think he’d be smiling and grinning down on what his legacy has become, but I think he’d be humbled, quite honestly. We’re just excited to continue his legacy. And the work that Shirley and Annette and the team do (at the center) every day to help 100-plus kids daily, that keeps his legacy going.”
The center, Dufor said, has 10 employees and hundreds of volunteers, many of whom came through the programs themselves.
“It’s a little overwhelming sometimes because you watch them literally grow up and then see them go off to college and come back and still want to serve in some capacity,” she said. “It’s an honor.”
Wilson was from the south side of town – he could have attended Wayne – but was welcomed with open arms by the Dwenger private school kids. Sure, his athleticism opened doors, but his personality is what made him beloved and keeps him that way.
“It is great to see these people show up every year to help support the kids and the families that we serve,” Woods said. “But one of the main things that touches my heart during this time is that so many of his friends continue to show up. … Just seeing these guys who loved my son so much – year after year, they’re here – that’s one of the biggest things for me.”
