Column: Casey Kolkman sold a culture of hard work at Heritage and we're seeing the results

It was just before this high-school football season started and I was chatting with Heritage coach Casey Kolkman, and I’ll admit that after 20 minutes with the guy, I was ready to run through a wall for him. He actually had me motivated to call up my boss and write more that night, free of charge, but please don’t tell anyone at the office that.
“We all, as adults, understand the value of a hard day’s work. And I don’t mean necessarily physical labor; you may not be out there chopping wood or farming in the field, you could be at your computer typing up a story that takes you hours with proofing and editing and everything, and you bust your tail on it and meet that deadline,” Kolkman said that August night. “You put in a nice 10-to-12 hour day and you’re driving home thinking, ‘OK, I got something accomplished.’
“And when these boys start to understand that, they start to understand that you don’t need to be compensated, you don’t need a paycheck, you don’t need accolades, you don’t need anything other than the satisfaction of knowing, ‘I just busted my ass today. I just worked hard and there is value in that.’ We value hard work (at Heritage).”
I started to fathom why the Patriots have been on an upswing in recent years. I started to understand why the participation numbers have been steadily growing for a program that has been searching, really since a 10-3 season in 2012, for respectability among northeast Indiana’s elite.
I started to quietly tout Heritage as an ACAC power. And it’s not surprising to me that the Patriots are now, a month later, 4-0 for the first time since 2006, with a 34-14 victory over South Adams on the résumé.
The Patriots play this week at 4-0 Adams Central, the unquestioned conference favorite on the heels of back-to-back trips to the Class A state finals. Two weeks after that, there’s another big ACAC challenge against 4-0 Bluffton in Monroeville.
Kolkman has long been a coach who garnered respect, if not a ton of victories, against more-talented opposition in the SAC and ACAC. In 14 years with North Side, Bluffton and Heritage, he’s 62-75, including 16-16 at Heritage since taking over there in 2020. He looks a little different than the typical high-school coach – with a long beard and bald head – and sounds a little different, more like a Dan Campbell than a Bill Belichick. It’s always been clear to me from afar that he relates to his players in a different way than many of the area’s coaches.
“Kolkman has built a good culture,” quarterback Kobe Meyer said. “Every year, we’ve had more kids come out and the culture has just gotten better and better since he came in for his first season.”
When Meyer was a freshman in 2020, there were about 50 kids on the team, including a bunch who’d never played football before but were excited about the prospect of joining a Kolkman-led rebuild after Heritage had won eight games combined the previous four seasons under Nico Tigulis. Within a year, Kolkman had 65 kids, then 75 in 2022 and 79 this year.
That intrigued me. What was Kolkman selling that got the kids to come out in droves for a Class 3A school? Was it just going from two wins to four to six in each of his first three seasons?
To put it simply, Kolkman, 50, believes high schoolers can be drawn to structure, that they’ll sign up for hard work if they see it paying off for others, and that they need it because too much free time for a teenager can be a recipe for trouble.
“Hell, if you give me too much free time, bad things happen,” he said, jokingly.
The trick, of course, has been convincing students that embracing the physical and mental challenges of a football program can take them places in other facets of their lives.
“They need the demand of it,” Kolkman said. “They think they don’t. They think they don’t want it because it is demanding, it’s physically demanding, it’s mentally demanding. The time commitment! If you want to do it right, if you want to be successful – and I don’t necessarily mean win (games), but be successful – it’s going to take a lot out of you.
“The point is that you treat these young men with respect, treat them like men, and you treat them respectfully but get on them when they need it. We praise in public and criticize in private.”
Kolkman has a penchant for walking the halls just to check in with players, seeing how their classes are going, what’s troubling them in their personal lives. He keeps an eye out for daily attendance reports and if a player is missing, well, they’d better have a darned good reason.
Of course, this isn’t unique to Heritage. The ACAC has a bevy of good coaches – such as Adams Central’s Michael Mosser, Bluffton’s Brent Kunkel, South Adams’ Grant Moser, Woodlan’s Mike Smith and Southern Wells’ Jeff Sprunger – and it’s in a better place competitively than it’s been in a long time.
But it seems Kolkman is really onto something with the Patriots, who have outscored opponents Bellmont, Fairfield, Woodlan and South Adams by a total of 133-27 this season, with two shutouts.
Offering an opportunity to work hard apparently pays off.
“It’s amazing the more you do that (hard work), the more you want,” Kolkman said, “because they see the results of it. It may not be immediate, but they see other kids start to become more successful and start to become better parts of the school and be more involved, and their grades get better and they become better athletes and they get stronger. All those things come with it. The problem is we live in a world where everybody thinks there’s a lottery ticket you’re going to scratch off and just become.”
Meyer said the players have embraced that message. It’s hard to argue with the on-field results and time will tell if they’re felt beyond the gridiron, too.
“Everything Kolkman is trying to do is just get us better,” Meyer said, “and if we keep building and building, we’ll have a better culture and we’ll keep going up as a program.”
Justin A. Cohn, senior writer for The Journal Gazette, has covered Fort Wayne sports since 1997. He can be reached at jcohn@jg.net, 260-461-8429 or on social media @sportsicohn.