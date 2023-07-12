Column: Local filmmakers' documentary, "The New North," an authentic look at local sports

The biggest compliment I can give the makers of “The New North” documentary series is that it feels authentic, it feels real.
It encapsulates: what we sports journalists get to see from the sidelines of high-school football games, where the speed is incredible regardless of the talent; the emotion we observe from athletes, whether they’re destined to someday play in the NFL or cognizant they’ve already reached their peak; and the ways coaches try to influence the lives players from various backgrounds.
“The New North,” which began airing free of charge on YouTube in June, follows North Side’s football team throughout the 2022 season, when it sought to end a 32-year sectional-championship drought on the heels of a 2-7 season.
Were this on Netflix or ESPN or Hulu, it wouldn’t look out of place. And the goal of the filmmakers – Fort Wayne’s Long Takes Media – is to build an audience with projects like “The New North” that will someday get them a lucrative deal with a big streaming outlet.
Based on the early episodes following North Side – complete with a big-time college prospect, Brauntae Johnson, who recently committed to Notre Dame; a charismatic head coach, Ben Johnson, who is shepherding an up-and-coming team against better-funded SAC powers; and a quarterback, Bohde Dickerson, who transferred in from Bishop Dwenger – “The New North” hopefully draws attention from sports fans outside northeast Indiana.
“Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Xbox is how I grew,” Dickerson said, in a memorable scene from his kitchen, explaining a growth spurt that helped elevate him into a premier SAC quarterback and now a Saint Francis recruit.
North Side is a school with much history – it was once home to the NBA’s Zollner Pistons – and a diverse student body. The filmmakers didn’t shy away from honest moments explaining how North Side differs from more affluent SAC schools. As linebackers coach Kyle Cooke, a former Carroll player, said early on: “Last year, I would help take some (of my players) home after practices and I got to see where my kids live and it was very humbling. In the most respectful way possible, it was very humbling and it reminded me this is why I’m doing what I’m doing.”
Behind the filmmakers
The documentary series is still being edited and will have at least six episodes, but why did Long Takes Media choose to do it? A mix of demand and opportunity.
Long Takes Media, founded in 2022 by Aaron Voglewede, Brandon Voglewede, Marqual Holley, Dre Muhammad and Cam Voglewede, knew that northeast Indiana is often overlooked – not just nationally, but in this state – for the quality of its athletics.
Northeast Indiana has produced recent NFL players such as Jaylon Smith, Jessie Bates III, Ben Skowronek and Dee Eskridge, and it continues to trend upward with prospects such as Brauntae Johnson and New Haven’s Mylan Graham, an Ohio State recruit. And that’s just in one sport.
In this fledgling era of NIL, in which college athletes can earn money from their name, image and likeness, there’s a developing space to get polished storytelling out there to improve their brands. And there’s an interest from the public in watching it.
This was right in the wheelhouse of Aaron and Brandon Voglewede, who founded Lofthouse Films in 2016, as they’ve done work for nonprofits by bringing raw, emotional storytelling to screens.
“It makes you feel like you’re there, like you’re in the room with that person while whatever’s happening is happening,” Aaron Voglewede said.
Partnering with Muhammad, the founder and CEO of Traction Athletic Performance and a former Harding and NFL player, and Holley brought more knowledge of, and connections in, the local sports landscape.
“We really wanted to just hone in on who these athletes are off the field. What do their everyday lives look like? What are the struggles, the challenges they’re faced with, and the pressure that they’re up against? We’re really passionate about telling those stories,” Aaron Voglewede said. “It’s not always about five-star athletes and NFL players, or professional athletes, it can also be about those smaller guys. Just the high school athletes and maybe they go to a Division III school or NAIA for college; it’s not always the top-notch talent that we’re looking to tell stories about.”
Brauntae Johnson in spotlight
But it doesn’t hurt to have top-notch talent such as Brauntae Johnson in a project like “The New North,” especially given his precipitous rise over the last few years. When I first covered him as a freshman at a 2020 basketball tournament, I saw him as a future NCAA player in that sport. Then in 2021, I watched him on the football field for the first time and perceived him as a probable Division I wide receiver. Now, heading into this senior year, he’s committed to play football for Notre Dame on the defensive side of the ball, as a safety, and maybe get a shot at playing basketball, too.
“I’m really dreaming big because I’m the one who’s got to do it,” Brauntae said in Episode 1, wanting to succeed for his family as much as himself.
By now, Brauntae is accustomed to having microphones and cameras in his face. His teammates? Not so much. But “The New North” makes you feel as if you’re just a fly on the wall because it doesn’t seem anyone is playing to, or hiding from, the cameras.
“The players were so excited, the coaches were excited, and I’m absolutely amazed still that these players weren’t shell-shocked at all having cameras in their faces, which was really surprising to me,” said Aaron Voglewede, 34. “When I was playing baseball for Bellmont back in the day, if there was a guy in the dugout with a camera in my face or on the bus, I’d be thinking, ‘Oh, shoot, I don’t want to say certain things.’ I’d be nervous, maybe not be able to speak my mind. These kids, man, they spoke their minds and were emotional. They didn’t hold anything back and the coaches were the same way.”
And kudos to North Side – and most, but not all, of the schools they faced – for being welcoming to a camera crew. It was a big ask, but also an opportunity to showcase northeast Indiana sports in a unique way.
What’s next?
Aaron hopes “The New North” helps build the social channel following of Long Takes Media to a point it can start monetizing through sponsors and advertisers.
And, of course, the filmmakers would like to pitch projects to platforms like Netflix.
Their YouTube channel – youtube.com/@longtakesmedia5064 – has movies and shorts with local athletes such as Bates, Skowronek and basketball player Ayanna Patterson, and there are plans to follow North Side football for another season. And Long Takes Media wants to play a part in the emerging NIL scene.
“We’re shooting this stuff to showcase our skills, but we’re also here to help athletes,” Aaron said. “We’re in a world with NIL and it’s really important to have a strong personal brand, especially when it comes to opportunities after high school. And this is one of those avenues.”
If there’s one complaint I had from the first episode, with apologies to the long form, it was that an hour felt a smidge too lengthy and that they may lose the casual viewer. But there’s great theater, including a bevy of game action and coaches trying to regain the focus of overly emotional players.
As they find their stride, it’s clear Long Takes Media is really onto something and here’s hoping many people take notice. In northeast Indiana, we have many good sports stories to tell.
Justin A. Cohn, senior writer for The Journal Gazette, has covered Fort Wayne sports since 1997. He can be reached at jcohn@jg.net, 260-461-8429 or on social media @sportsicohn.