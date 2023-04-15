Concord claimed the North Side Relays title on Saturday, but the Minutemen, who finished with 123 team points, were far from the only team happy with their performance at Chambers Field.
"We said if we had a good day, we'd probably end up top five, and if we had a great day, we'd be top three," said Angola coach Mark Cockroft, whose Hornets finished third with 112 points. "They had a wonderful day, they really, really did, all the way up the line – field events, sprints, distance. Everybody played their part."
Nobody played a bigger part for the Hornets, at least in the point total, than Alex Meyer, the meet's high-point scorer with 23.5 points. The senior repeated his 2022 performance with two field event titles, winning both the first division of the high jump with a clearance of 6 feet, 3 inches, and the first section of the long jump with a leap of 22 feet. He ran the anchor leg of the Hornets 4x400 team that finished second in their race in 3:27.79, and was also a member of a third-place sprint medley team.
Angola's other win came in the B section of the distance medley, where the Hornets recorded a time of 11:40.72.
Leo senior Luke Shappell won the 1600 Meter Run Division 1 race in 4:25.95, but Angola junior Sam Yarnelle made a late push to make the race more interesting and finished second in 4:27.42. Fellow junior Hornet Jackson Smith took second in the first division of the 300 hurdles in 41.74 and senior Landon Herbert was second in the second division of the long jump with a mark of 20 feet, 1 inch.
Cockroft said performing so well in an 18-team field that includes numerous large schools is still a big deal for Angola, which has an enrollment just under 800.
"I started coaching track in 1984 at East Noble, and it was a big, big deal 40 years ago, and it's still a big deal today," Cockroft said of the North Side Relays, which celebrated its 70th running on Saturday. "The two biggest are the North Side Relays and Goshen Relays, we're out there next week. We try to convey to our kids what a big deal it is, hopefully they understand that."
Two of those large teams that Angola got the opportunity to compete against were North Central, which placed second with 116 points, and Homestead, which finished fourth with 102.
The Spartans claimed the second-leading point-scorer of the meet in junior Jacob Martin, who won the first division of the 300 hurdles in 40.05 and took second in the first division of the 110 hurdles in 15.43, trailing only Northrop's Javion Westfield, who won in 14.96.
Homestead junior Eli Griffin won Division 1 of the pole vault with a career-best clearance of 14 feet, 6 inches.
"It's spine-chilling, it's a feeling you've never felt before, it's hard to explain. It's like flying, you get up there and it's absolutely thrilling," Griffin said of clearing that height for the first time. "I've been practicing really hard for the last couple weeks, trying to get my stride and critique the technique."
Columbia City finished fifth with 94 points after taking second in two relays: The Eagles placed second in the first section of the 4x200 in 1:33.14 after being out-leaned by Concord, which won by a hundredth of a second, and were runners-up in the A section of the 4x800 in 8:31.23, trailing the Leo Lions (8:27.12). Eagles junior Tyler Crosson won the second division of the long jump with a mark of 20 feet, 9 inches.
Bishop Dwenger took sixth with 89 points, led by junior Trevor Martin's win in the second division of the pole vault with a clearance of 12 feet, 6 inches.
Snider finished seventh with 74 points thanks to three relay wins: The Panthers won the 4x200 B section in 1:29.54, edged Angola by just over a second to win the 4x400 A race in 3:27.60 and the sprint medley B section, the final race of the day, in 1:35.31.
Panthers sophomore Brandon Logan, who is also on the baseball team, ran in the winning 4x400 and sprint medley relays after going 2-for-3 with two stolen bases as Snider beat Northrop 12-0 earlier Saturday.
DeKalb won the B section of the 4x800 in 8:23.31 and took second in the sprint medley A and distance medley A, enough to power the Barons to an eight-place finish with 72 points.
Ninth-place Huntington North had one event winner as Caleb Reust won the second division of the 110 meter hurdles in 16.36.
Goshen and Leo tied for 10th with 59 points. After Luke Shappell won the first 1,600 race, junior Jaydon Steidinger made it a Lions sweep by winning the second division in 4:34.54.
Goshen dominated the longest distance events, winning the first section of the distance medley in 10:57.03 and then sweeping the 3200-meter races. Senior Tommy Claxton won the first in 9:44.52 and senior Luis Loera won the second in 9:48.74.
Host North Side finished 12th with 50 points as Legends junior Jordan King won the first division of the shot put with a mark of 51 feet, 2 inches.
Wayne won the first 4x100 race in 42.48, out-leaning Snider, which was right behind in 42.49. Northrop won the B section of the 4x400 relay in 3:29.42 and South Side junior Ambrose English won the second division of the 300 hurdles in 43.80 after Northrop's A'Careon James, who was in the lead on the straightaway, tripped and fell hard on the final hurdle.
The champion Minutemen won seven events: In addition to the 4x200 win, they narrowly beat the Saints in the 4x100 B relay, 43.55 seconds to 43.58, and won the A section of the sprint medley in 1:37.78. Concord throwers won both sections of the discus, Christopher Adams taking the first division with a throw of 140 feet, 7 inches, and Lance Army taking the second with a mark of 135 feet, 1 inch. Jaron Thomas won the second division of the 100 dash in 11.19 seconds, and Noah Culp won the second section of the high jump with a clearance of 6 feet, 1 inch.
Team runner-up North Central won the remaining two events: Junior Christian Woodson won the first division of the 100 dash in 10.82 and Solomon Massela won the second division of the shot put with a mark of 46 feet, 6.50 inches.