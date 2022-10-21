Conference champion Concordia highlights this year's SAC Volleyball All-Conference teams, which were released Friday afternoon.
The Cadets, who went 7-0 in conference play, had four players on the first team: sophomore middle blocker Cienna Lapsley, junior outside hitter Jersey Loyer, freshman setter Keira Dommer and senior libero Paige Jackson.
This is the third year in a row that Loyer has been named to the all-conference first team. Lapsley was a second-team honoree last season as a freshman while Jackson was named to the third team.
The Cadets' sophomore right-side hitter Emily Hinkle and junior middle blocker Lydia Mays were named to the second-team while sophomore defensive specialist Kate Hellinger and senior defensive specialist Sophie Schuller were named to the third team.
The Cadets finished the season 18-14 and fell to Bishop Dwenger 3-1 in the first round of the Class 3A Leo Sectional.
The Saints, who went 14-11 overall and finished second in conference play at 6-1, had three players on the first team: junior outside hitter Audrey Hudson, senior libero Lexa Zimmerman and senior middle blocker Loretta Pelkington. This is Zimmerman's second time as a first-team all-conference honoree. Hudson was on the second-team last year and Pelkington was on the third team.
Bishop Dwenger junior defensive specialist Ashley Zent, senior setter Emma Tone and freshman outside hitter/defensive specialist Lyndsey Snider were all named to the second team.
The Saints opened their season with an especially difficult schedule, losing their first four matches under new coach Olivia Current, but they rebounded with a seven-match win streak late in the season and won nine of their last 12, including two sectional matches. Bishop Dwenger lost to No. 3 Angola in the Leo Sectional final.
The rest of the first-team is made up of Northrop senior defensive specialist Erin Foote, Bishop Luers senior libero Eve Henry, South Side senior outside hitter Justice Billingsley, Bishop Luers senior outside hitter Kayla Gumble, Snider senior libero Kiera Aguirre, Bishop Luers senior middle blocker Megan Buta and Snider senior setter Nicole Smotherman.
Billingsley, Aguirre and Smotherman were all repeat selections for the first-team.
Northrop's Foote was the 2022 Mental Attitude Award winner.
South Side's Brittani Turner was named the Ry Taliaferro Coach of the Year in her first year with the Archers, who went 8-16 overall.
No SAC teams won sectional titles in 2022. Aside from Bishop Dwenger, Class 2A Bishop Luers was the only team to reach a sectional final, losing to host South Adams 3-1.