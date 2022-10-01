Concordia claimed both the girls and boys team titles at the SAC cross country conference meet at Northrop on Saturday morning, while Bruins runners Victoria Clibon and Conyer Wilson claimed individual titles.
Clibon, a senior, won the girls race in 18:40.0, beating runner-up Sarah Maple, a Concordia freshman, by 12.6 seconds. Northrop freshman Maren Wilson placed third in 18:56.9 to help the Bruins to a second-place finish with 38 points.
Lexi Panning, who placed fourth in 19:24.6, led a wave of five straight Cadets finishers who powered Concordia to a win with 24 points. Bishop Dwenger placed third with 96 points, led by Emily Bruns in 14th in 21:02.5.
South Side placed fourth, Snider fifth, North Side sixth, Bishop Luers seventh and Wayne eighth.
Northrop's Wilson, a junior, won the boys race in 16:19.7, about 12 seconds ahead of the chase pack. Bishop Dwenger's Pablo Sutter took second place in 16:31.8, Concordia's Vaughn Hendrickson was third in 16:32.2 and Bishop Dwenger's Brendan Nix was fourth in 16:32.3.
The Cadets placed three more runners (Ben Bentz, Hunter Panning and Nick Spielman) in the top seven to secure the team championship with 34 points. Bishop Dwenger was second with 56 points and Northrop third with 68. Bishop Luers finished fourth, Snider fifth, South Side sixth, Wayne seventh and North Side eighth.
NE8: At Huntington University, East Noble sophomore Addison Lindsey won the girls race by more than a minute, finishing in 18:44.8. Knights freshman Macey Colin finished second in 19:48.1, and Rae David and Lydia Keihn placed fifth and sixth to help East Noble to a team title with 27 points. DeKalb seniors Lydia Bennett and Abby DeTray finished third and fourth, but the Barons placed fourth overall. Norwell was second with 56 points, led by Makenzee Kahn in seventh place, and Columbia City was third with 99 points. Leo was fifth, Huntington North sixth, Bellmont seventh and New Haven eighth.
Leo senior Luke Shappell won the boys race in 16:30.7, leading his Lions to a third-place finish with 76 points. DeKalb's Jaren McIntire placed second in 16:44.3 Landon Knowles was fifth and Matthias Hefty 10th to help the Barons to a team title with 54 points. Columbia City was second with 71 points, led by Daniel Mullett in eighth place. Norwell placed fourth, Bellmont fifth, East Noble sixth, New Haven seventh and Huntington North eighth.
ACAC: At Berne, Bluffton swept the first four spots in the boys race to claim a team title with 34 points. Tigers junior Tyler Godwin won in 17:32.8. Woodlan was second with 73 points, led by Carter Hohenbrink in fifth place. Southern Wells was third, Heritage fourth, South Adams fifth, Jay County sixth and Adams Central seventh.
But the Jets finished atop the heap in the girls standings with 28 points, led by first-place finisher Madison Gerber in 20:15.5. Woodlan's Katy Niles and Mae Emenhiser took second and third, and the Warriors finished second with 50 points. Heritage was third, South Adams fourth and Southern Wells fifth.
NECC: At Lingonier, the West Noble boys and girls both won team titles, while Angola's Gracynn Hinkley won the girls race in 19:48.62 to claim her third individual conference title. West Noble's Trinity Parson, Lucy Martin and Elizabeth Christlieb, all of West Noble, took second through fourth place, and the Chargers won with 31 points. Angola was second with 58. The West Noble and Angola boys teams each scored 64 points, but the Chargers finished ahead of the Hornets based on the sixth runner. Grant Flora of West Noble was the top local finisher in second place in 16:24.68, and Sam Yarnelle of Angola was third in 16:32.44
NLC: Warsaw's Josefina Rastrelli won the girls race in 18:21.09 and two other Tigers finished in the top team to claim a team title with a score of 38. The team had an average time of 19:46.32. The Warsaw boys finished third in their race.