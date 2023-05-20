It took two days and third sets at both No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles, but the Concordia Cadets are sectional winners for the first time since 2019 after beating Bishop Dwenger 4-1 on Saturday.
It is the 17th sectional title for the Cadets, ending a two-year winning streak by the Saints.
"It was very exciting, everyone had a lot of energy, came in mentally focused and ready to play," said sophomore Lauren Harris, Concordia's No. 1 singles player.
The championship matches began at Concordia's Fred Zollner Tennis Complex, which the Cadets share with Bishop Dwenger, on Friday, but rain delayed the conclusion to Saturday morning.
Three of the matches were decided in Concordia's favor in straight sets, guaranteeing the Cadets a spot in next week's regionals: Ruth Dolde beat Macy Moser 6-3, 6-1, at No. 2 singles; Emma Jansing beat Anna Yoder 6-0, 6-1, at No. 3 singles and Cameryn McConkey and Katie Jones beat Kasey Reinking and Mary Collis 6-1, 6-0, at No. 2 doubles.
But the matches at both No. 1 positions remained tense, as the Bishop Dwenger competitors had a chance to move on in the singles and doubles state tournament with a victory. Eventually, Harris prevailed over Bishop Dwenger senior Ellen Reidy, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3, and the Saints got their lone win at No. 1 doubles as Victoria Rodenbeck and Jessica Brust beat Anna Pennekamp and Mallory Bean 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.
"It was really fun playing with (Reidy), it felt like we had the same style, and so it was fun being able to rally with her," said Harris, who also beat Reidy and went 7-0 against SAC opponents during the regular season. "I kind of just kept rallying with her, and waiting to take my shot, just staying mentally focused."
The Cadets advance to play Norwell in the Carroll Regional Semifinals on Tuesday. Homestead will play Carroll in Tuesday's other semifinal, and the regional championship will be played on Wednesday.
"I think we're really excited, we're ready to go," Harris said. "I think we just need to stay focused, keep a positive energy during the games."
Rodenbeck and Brust will be moving on without their teammates after coming back from a set down.
"The start was a little rough, losing the first set, but in the second we gained a lot of momentum, and that kept us going," Brust said. "We knew it would be difficult (to come back from the break), because we had so much momentum, but we knew it was a fresh start for both of us, so we had to start off better than them."
Brust reached the state doubles tournament regional final with her previous doubles partner Kaylee Mulligan last spring, but the duo was knocked out by a doubles team from Covington.
"It will be difficult, but we'll have a lot of supporters come out, and that will keep us encouraged," Brust said.
Angola Sectional
Angola 4, Lakewood Park 1: The Hornets won all four fully-contested matches in the Angola Sectional final on Saturday to claim their fourth straight title and 16th overall. Angola's Maya Harris beat Lilly Reischies at No. 2 singles 6-0, 6-1, and McKenna Powers beat Ava Black 6-0, 6-2, at No. 3 singles. At No. 1 doubles, Alli Christman and Frances Krebs beat Amelia MacFarlane and Campbell Warner 7-5, 6-4, and at No. 2 doubles Evelyn Stoy and Reece Weber came from behind to beat Olivia Crider and Ellis Golm 1-6, 7-6, 7-5. Lakewood Park's Lauren Korte was leading the No. 1 singles match 7-5 when her opponent retired, and she will advance to the Northridge singles sectional. The Hornets will advance to the Northridge Regional, where they will face Concord on Tuesday.
West Noble Sectional
Westview 4, East Noble 1: The Warriors swept all three singles matches and No. 1 doubles in straight sets. East Noble's lone win came at No. 2 doubles, where Rylie Pasztor and Payton Quake beat Ella Yoder and Jen Osorio-Luna 6-2, 6-4.