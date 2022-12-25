Jersey Loyer was a Cadets volleyball fan long before she enrolled at Concordia.
Loyer is the niece of longtime Concordia coach Tricia Miller, and her cousins played for the Cadets, so the Loyer family would regularly travel to watch Concordia’s big matches.
Loyer got to join the Cadets as a player when her family moved from Michigan to Fort Wayne in the summer before her freshman year in 2020, and now she joins another proud Concordia tradition as the winner of the 2022 Glass Spike Award.
The award, which is voted on by SAC coaches and recognizes the most outstanding SAC volleyball player of any grade, had been previously been awarded to seven Cadets in eight different seasons since its inception in 1996.
“My coach, Trish, she called me and I was so excited, I was so surprised and shocked. It was great news to hear,” Loyer said. “It means a lot. I’ve grown up watching and looking up to so many previous Glass Spike Award winners, so it means a lot to have my name among them, be a part of that.”
As a junior this fall, Loyer had 423 kills (4.4 per set), 33 aces, 35 blocks and 367 digs (3.8 per set) for the Cadets, who went 18-14 and 7-0 in the SAC.
“We took back the SAC title and we went undefeated, so that was an accomplishment, and we hope to keep it,” Loyer said. “We definitely were underdogs in a lot of games, and we came back and gave them a run for their money.”
Loyer is one of many accomplished athletes in her family: In addition to her aunt and cousins, her mother, Kate, played volleyball at Indiana, and her father, John, was a longtime NBA assistant who is now a scout for the Clippers. Her older brothers both play Division I basketball – Foster at Davidson and Fletcher at Purdue. But Loyer said she has long known that she belonged on the volleyball court.
“Volleyball is everything to me. I love the sport. I’m hoping to continue my career in college – it’s taken up most of my life,” Loyer said. “I always knew I wanted volleyball to be my own thing, because (my brothers) were so good at basketball, they did their own thing. I know a lot about basketball and I love cheering for them, but volleyball was definitely my thing.”
Miller said that even among high-level athletes, Loyer stands out for her competitiveness.
“Even in her family, and from my coaching career of 35 years, she is the most competitive player I’ve ever coached,” Miller said. “She wants to win every drill. … I had to teach her how to not let her emotions control the outcome. You’ve got to contain that and stay even-keeled. You can’t be so wrapped up in losing a point or losing a set or losing a match that you can’t learn from it.
“There are so many kids that I have to teach how to compete, how to want to win, put that fire in their belly. In her case, it was how to bring everyone along with you.”
Loyer is the first Cadet to win the Glass Spike since Caroline Morrison in 2018. Bishop Dwenger’s Eva Hudson won each year from 2019 to 2021, becoming the first three-time winner.
The Cadets and Saints have dominated this award for the last decade, as Tionna Williams won it in 2013 and 2014 as Concordia went to back-to-back state finals. Erica Shively won in 2015 to make it three in a row for Concordia.
The last winner from a school other than Concordia or Bishop Dwenger was Somer Johnson of Snider in 2012.