C.J. Davis transferred from Northrop to Bishop Dwenger for his senior year because of the Saints’ culture.
“They know how to win,” Davis said.
Based on his debut in a Dwenger uniform, Davis fits like a glove with that culture. The Marshall commitment hauled in five catches for 187 yards and two touchdowns on offense against Wayne on Friday night and added an interception and a pass breakup on defense to lead the Saints to a 35-13 triumph at Dwenger.
“That’s just a kid who comes to Bishop Dwenger, and he strengthens our program and our school because of the young man he is,” Saints coach Jason Garrett said. “And then you see what he does on the field. We’re blessed to have him, but he’s a team guy so he knows it took all of them tonight.”
Davis broke up a pass on the first possession of the game and then ceded the spotlight for a few minutes. Dwenger (1-0) forced a three-and-out and junior Carter Minix returned the ensuing punt 35 yards to the Wayne 29.
On the first offensive play of the season for the Saints, running back Teddy Steele bounced outside to the right and found daylight, racing 29 yards for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead just 1:47 into the game.
Later in the first quarter, The Davis Show began. With the Saints up 10-0, Wayne quarterback Christian Trimble threw deep into coverage and Davis outjumped three other players to grab an interception at the Dwenger 12.
On the first play of the Saints’ next drive, quarterback Sam Campbell threw a bubble screen left for Davis, who caught it, put his foot in the ground and turned up upfield, racing 88 yards untouched for a touchdown and a 17-0 lead.
“I just saw the gap and I just shot in it and ran,” Davis said.
Dwenger extended its lead to 25-0 late in the first half on a 27-yard pass from Campbell to Minix – Minix tried to give Garrett a chest bump after the play, but Garrett playfully faked him out and Minix tumbled to the ground, leading him to refuse to speak to the coach the rest of the night, Garrett joked – and a 2-point conversion from Davis.
The Generals (0-1) responded with touchdowns late in the first half and early in the second half, the first a 1-yard run for Nehemiah Young and the second a 4-yard scamper from Lamarion Nelson to make it 35-13.
Nelson was the workhorse for Wayne, running 28 times for 204 yards and the score.
Just when it seemed like Wayne might be able to climb back into the game, Davis struck again, getting behind the defense on a post route and hauling in a perfect pass from Campbell for a 68-yard touchdown that all but sealed the victory in the third quarter.
Dwenger extended its winning streak over Wayne to 11 games, though Garrett insisted his team came into the game as underdogs.
“We’re pretty much underdogs the whole season,” the fifth-year Dwenger coach said. “I couldn’t be prouder. We came out with intensity. … Our defense played fast and did a great job. I just couldn’t be prouder of the effort, the fire, the competitive spirit we came out with.”