A 21-year wait came to an end on Monday as the DeKalb Barons beat Snider 3-2 to claim the Class 4A Carroll Sectional baseball title.
DeKalb (21-10) won all three games of the sectional by one run and gave up just four runs over 21 innings.
“It was no secret: With this draw, we were going to have to earn it, go through three quality teams,” DeKalb coach Collin Bice said. “The pitching was there, the defense backed them up and we put balls in play when we needed to.
“I couldn’t be more proud. We had the pieces, and it’s a matter of putting the puzzle together, and they got the job done.”
The Barons now advance to the regional round, where they will play Homestead at a regional site to be announced Wednesday.
DeKalb senior Parker Smith was the winning pitcher for the second time this tournament, giving up two unearned runs on five hits in a complete-game effort. He walked three and struck out eight, including Luke McCleery to lead off the top of the seventh and Max Mohrman for the final out.
“There were a lot of nerves going into that last inning, and it feels good to finally get one, especially after my sophomore year, we came out here and didn’t perform,” Smith said, referring to DeKalb’s 2-1 loss to Northrop in the 2021 sectional title game. “We let that one slip away, it’s good to come out here this year and get it.”
The game actually got off to a rocky start for the Barons: Smith struck out lead-off man Brandon Logan on three pitches, but then threw four straight balls to walk Mohrman. Over the next two at-bats, Mohrman took advantage of two wild pitches and a passed ball to score and give the Panthers (19-9) a 1-0 lead.
The Barons tied the game in the second: Right fielder Aaden Lytle led off with a single to left, moved to second on a long fly out to right by Ethan Jordan and scored when catcher Alex Leslie singled down the third base line.
DeKalb took its first lead with a two-run third inning. Second baseman Ashten Tuttle led off with a single and Smith then fouled off three pitches with two strikes before knocking a single to left to put runners on first and second. When DeKalb’s Tegan Irk hit an infield grounder, Snider attempted to get the out at third base, but the throw to third went wide and AJ Ross, who was serving as Tuttle’s courtesy runner, scored while Smith moved up to third. The DeKalb pitcher scored to make it a 3-1 lead on an Elijah Ehmke sacrifice fly.
“It was just staying true to myself, fouling everything off until I get my pitch,” Smith said of his seven-pitch at-bat in the third. “On that hit, I finally got one that I felt I could hit hard.”
Snider cut its deficit in half in a bizarre play in the top of the sixth. With Langston Leavell on third and Kent Burkhead on second with one out, designated hitter Naveon Warren hit a fly out to shallow center. Leavell held at third, but Burkhead attempted to tag up, and was forced to return to second base when he realized Leavell hadn’t left the bag. DeKalb attempted to catch Burkhead returning to second, but he was ruled safe, and in the hubbub Leavell scored.
After Smith struck out Mohrman swinging to end the game, he hurled his glove almost all the way to the DeKalb dugout and rushed to meet his celebrating teammates.
“With this class of seniors, it’s really special. Not to get too sentimental, but all nine of these guys, freshman year we had the COVID year, and I’ve been with them through it all,” said Bice, a DeKalb graduate. “I was their assistant and head coach the last two years, and it’s special. There’s no better group to get the job done with.”