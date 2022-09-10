DECATUR – DeKalb had suffered some heartbreaking results in recent girls golf seasons.
But at the NE8 Tournament at Cross Creek Golf Club on Saturday, the only Baron tears were happy ones. DeKalb senior Lillie Cone defended her individual medalist honors by shooting a 2-over 73, and her teammate Sophie Pfister took second with an 83. They led DeKalb to a team title with a score of 360.
“We’ve worked so hard for this moment. Throughout the whole season, we’ve put in so much time and it’s paid off. You can tell, because we got the win,” Cone said. “It’s incredible.”
Results from earlier this season suggested that the competition for a team title would be tight, and that proved to be the case: Norwell finished three strokes behind the Barons to claim second place, and Columbia City was close behind in third with a score of 367.
“It feels pretty good. This is my third year coaching, we came close last year but we finished in third place, leap-frogged a couple of people that beat us during the regular season,” DeKalb coach James Fislar said. “We knew we had a good chance this year and they played their hearts out today and played consistently.”
Bellmont took fourth with a team score of 392, Leo was fifth, Huntington North sixth, East Noble seventh and New Haven eighth.
“Our team knew it was going to be close, and we had to concentrate and focus on every shot we had an every putt, and we pulled it off today,” Cone said.
Columbia City’s Lindsey McCammon and Lily Fowler each shot 85 to tie for third in the individual standings, and Anna Dodane of Norwell rounded out the all-conference first team by placing fifth at 88.
Leo’s Toni Miller earned second-team honors by placing sixth with a score of 89. The rest of the second team included Ellie Gatton of Norwell (seventh with a score of 90), Bellmont’s Leyna Macke and Norwell’s Emma Dodane (tied for eighth at 92) and Bellmont’s Meghan Pettibone and Norwell’s Hayden Double (tied for 10th at 93).
In addition to Cone and Pfister, DeKalb’s winning lineup included Kaitlin Traylor (95), Delaney Cox (109) and Bella Karch (133).
“Our ball striking has been improving all year. We haven’t been putting very well the last two weeks, and obviously we putted better today and the ball started to drop,” Fislar said. “It’s a good, positive note going into sectionals.”
At the 2021 Angola Sectional, DeKalb was tied for third with Fremont based on the top four scorers, but the Eagles advanced to the regional tournament based on the fifth-place scorer. The Barons also finished fourth – one spot away from advancing – the year before.
“I think it gives our team a lot of confidence. We know we can do it, we know it’s going to be close again,” Cone said. “We’ve got to go in with the same attitude and same mentality for the sectional and focus and want the win.”
DeKalb will play at the Angola Sectional at Zollner Golf Course on Saturday, as will Leo. Norwell will play host to its own sectional, and Columbia City will travel west to the Warsaw Sectional.
SAC
Bishop Dwenger won its second straight SAC title in a dominant fashion, posting a team score of 328 as all five Saints placed in the top seven at Brookwood Golf Club. Amy Frazier was the individual medalist with a score of 71 and Clara Burns was second at 82. Lily Stowe, Lauren Munson and Kylie Smith swept fifth through seventh place.
Snider was second with a score of 365, led by Lexi Matthias and Anica Hall, who tied for third with scores of 84. Concordia was third with a score of 381 as Cadets Mia Loggins and Cailyn Bolinger tied for eighth at 92.
NLC
Warsaw claimed the NLC Tournament title at Black Squirrel Golf Club in Goshen with a team score of 353, beating runner-up Northridge by 10 strokes. Warsaw’s Abbey Peterson was the individual medalist with a score of 83, and her teammate Olivia Robinson-Gay was second with a score of 85. Wawasee placed seventh.