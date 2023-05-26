DeKalb senior Elijah Ehmke came out ahead in the high-pressure pitchers’ duel with Carroll’s William Worrel on Friday, holding the Chargers scoreless while giving up three hits and striking out eight as the Barons won 1-0 to move on to the Class 4A Carroll Sectional final Monday morning, when DeKalb will face Snider.
“This is postseason baseball. Our guy, Eli, he came out and threw a heck of a game, and credit to Worrel on Carroll as well,” DeKalb coach Collin Bice said after his team improved to 20-10. “At the end of the day, it’s postseason baseball, and you have to take what the defense gives you.”
Worrel gave up just one unearned run and retired 11 straight to end his evening, including striking out the side in the bottom of the sixth.
Carroll (20-7) committed three errors in the first two innings, and that proved to be costly.
DeKalb third baseman Ethan Jordan led off the second inning with liner to right that glanced off the fielder’s glove. Catcher Alex Leslie drew a walk to put runners on first and second, and designated hitter Aydan Parr followed by hitting a ground ball that induced a force of Leslie at second.
But the throw to first was wide, and courtesy runner Noah Buchs scored.
The Barons’ last base runner was center fielder Tegan Irk, who drew a walk in the bottom of the third and was ultimately stranded. But DeKalb’s Ehmke said he wasn’t worried, even as Worrel continued to mow through the lineup.
“The adrenaline, it starts going in the later innings,” Ehmke said. “I felt it, I felt like I was throwing hard. I don’t throw the highest heat, but I feel the heat when I need it.”
Carroll’s best chance to score probably came in the first inning: With two outs, Chargers right fielder Jaxon Sparks hit a double to the center field warning track. The designated hitter, Thomas Tratnyek, followed that up with a single to right. Sparks attempted to score but he was beaten to the plate by a great throw from Barons right fielder Aaden Lytle.
“That was massive. The kid has an arm on him, he’s gotten a few kids out from the outfield,” Bice said. “I knew Lytle had way too much time to get rid of that baseball and get it to home plate. He put it right on the money, threw it right where it needed to be. And credit to Alex for handling it and getting the tag down.”
Carroll had another chance to score in the second, when Camden Herschberger led off the inning with a single to center and reached third on two sacrifice bunts. But Eric Tratnyek flew out to right to end the threat.
Ehmke also finished the night with a dramatic flourish: he induced a groundout from Herschberger to lead off the top of the seventh, then struck out Grant Peters and pinch hitter Zavier Edger to clinch the win.
“I remember thinking in the last inning, after every pitch the fans were getting hype. It’s awesome, it’s the first time I’ve been able to come out here under the lights in a beautiful stadium,” Ehmke said. “It was an intense game, so it was awesome.”
Carroll’s season is now over just two games into the postseason, despite reeling off 15 straight wins to open the season.
Snider (19-8) punched its ticket to Monday’s sectional finals earlier Friday, beating North Side (3-24) 11-1 in five innings.