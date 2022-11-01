HUNTINGTON – The last three seasons have seen Huntington North enjoy a rapid rise up the Northeast 8 girls basketball pecking order.
The Vikings improved from 7-15 in 2018-19 to 15-8 and 4-3 in conference play each of the next two seasons and then took another step last year, going 18-5 and sharing the conference title with Norwell and Columbia City when all three finished 6-1.
One of the driving forces behind that improvement – and one of the reasons the Vikings have their eyes set on an outright conference title this season – has been the play of do-everything guard Taylor Double, one of the most consistent players in the conference the last three seasons.
“You just don’t come across the opportunity to coach kids like Taylor Double every year,” said Huntington North coach Matt Hinds, whose first season leading the team was Double’s freshman year in 2019-20. “If you could have one in your career – she’s a great teammate first of all. That’s probably the biggest compliment I can say. She’s extremely unselfish. Very humble. … She just wants to make the right play. It’s not about her.
“She’s a big reason we’ve had success the last three years.”
The 5-foot-10 Double walked into the league as one of its upper-tier players, earning first-team All-NE8 recognition as a freshman. She has now done so three times and has earned those honors not through explosive scoring numbers, but rather through contributions in every aspect of the game. Hinds calls her the most complete player he’s ever coached. Last season she averaged 14.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.4 steals while shooting 45% from 3-point range.
“My favorite thing to do is shoot the ball, that’s what I look for first,” said Double, who is committed to play at Marian. “If it’s not there I can attack the basket, I can pass the ball pretty well and I like to make opportunities for my teammates. Anything that needs to be done, I think I can do.”
Her 15 points and five rebounds in a 54-43 win over Columbia City last season – the Eagles’ first loss after a 17-0 start – helped secure the Vikings a share of the conference crown.
All that separated Huntington North from an undefeated season in conference play last year was a 49-47 loss to Norwell in the league opener. If the Vikings are going to repeat as conference champions or even take another leap and win the title outright they will have to weather the loss of not only graduated all-NE8 forward Grace Sell, but also what looked last season like key pieces of the future in then-freshmen sisters Molly and Emma Daugherty.
They moved in the offseason after their father, former Huntington County Community School Corporation superintendent Chad Daugherty, took a job in Summerville, South Carolina.
The sophomores-to-be were well-liked and their loss as teammates and basketball players was a difficult moment for the Vikings, one which called for leadership. Fortunately for Huntington North, Double excels there, as well.
“She’s really kept us together since they left and our seniors left,” sophomore Marissa Trout said. “She’s quieter. But she’s always been there and she’s always trying to keep us uplifted and stay positive for everyone. I think she’s done a really good job of it.”
The departures meant Trout, who, like Molly Daugherty, was All-NE8 as a freshman, has had to step up as a leader this year. That’s a daunting prospect, but she knows where to turn for advice.
“It’s been a little hard, but having (Double) there as someone older than me as a role model is helping,” Trout said.
Still, the Vikings face a difficult road. The usual suspects at the top of the league – Norwell, Columbia City and Bellmont – all return at least three players who earned all-conference honors last season and the Eagles and Knights each received votes in the preseason class-inclusive coaches poll. Bellmont brings back everyone from the team which broke a 20-year sectional title drought by vanquishing Norwell then beating Heritage.
“Man, our conference is brutal right now,” said Braves coach Andy Heim, who feels he has the deepest team of his 12-year tenure. “With top-end quality teams like Columbia City, Huntington North, and Norwell and rising teams like Dekalb and East Noble our conference season is going to be a grind.”
Despite the depth of the league, the Vikings feel they are again a viable contender.
“There’s a lot of motivation,” Double said. “We really feel like last year we didn’t play our best and we should have won. But things happen. So this year we just really want to be able to beat everybody in the NE8.
“It’d be really special. I’ve never won it outright, so senior year I think it would just be a great way to go out.”