Jason Garrett had a decision to make.
Late in the third quarter, his Bishop Dwenger team trailed rival Bishop Luers by two and faced fourth and 2 near midfield. The Saints’ previous five possessions had ended in a punt, a lost fumble, a turnover on downs, an interception and a safety as Luers had scored 12 straight points to take the lead.
Garrett went for the bold play and sent his offense in for a fourth-down conversion attempt. Running back Tobias Tippmann rumbled six yards to move the chains and four plays later Tippmann ran through the right side for a go-ahead 9-yard touchdown in a 17-12 Dwenger triumph at Luers Field on Friday.
“We came in here to win,” Garrett said of the decision to go for it on fourth down. “We came here to fight. We didn’t want to give in. Analytics actually told us we needed to go for it.”
The Class 5A No. 10 Saints (5-2) won for the sixth time in seven games in the series, getting the upper hand after Luers snapped a five-game losing streak to their rivals last season.
Before Tippmann’s fourth-down conversion, Dwenger’s previous four runs had combined for 11 yards. After the crucial first down, the Saints ripped off carries of 14, 5, 13, 9, 8, 6, 8 and 6 yards on consecutive plays over their last two series to seal the victory.
Tippmann’s 9-yard touchdown run came with 10:58 to play and completed the scoring. He ran through a large hole on the right side of the line and plowed into the end zone without much resistance.
“I hit my hole and it was just open all the way through,” said Tippmann, who topped 120 yards on the ground. “I had blockers. I had Wyatt Tippmann up there blocking for me, John Paul Henry, Ashton Skarie, Nate Reith and (Elijah) Douge, they’re all good linemen.”
There was plenty of praise for Bishop Dwenger’s offensive line after the victory, in which the Saints ran on 18 consecutive offensive snaps to close out the game.
“I got a lot (of confidence) in them right now,” Garrett said, laughing. “I’m so proud of them. They carried us tonight, couldn’t be prouder.”
The Class 2A No. 10 Knights (3-4) had just one possession in the fourth quarter and moved the ball into Dwenger territory when receiver Nick Thompson came down with a jump ball between two defenders for a 32-yard gain on third and 6. Thompson added a 14-yard catch to push the ball inside the 30, but a throw to the end zone was knocked away at the last moment and on fourth and 5, quarterback Charlie Stanski threw low toward Giovanny Jimenez, who was unable to pull the ball off the turf, though he insisted he made the catch.
The Saints used their run game to milk the final 7:10 off the clock. Facing fourth and 4 near midfield, needing one first down to clinch the win, Garrett again opted to go for it. This time, it was Trenton Tippmann who barreled ahead for eight yards.
“We’ve had a couple of tough losses this year, but this was a big game, probably our most physical game and we bounced back and we got in there and we got it done,” Tobias Tippmann said.
CJ Davis had a 10-yard touchdown reception for the Saints on a pass from Braxton Bermes to open the scoring in the first quarter. Davis also had a diving interception on defense.
Brayden McInturf caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Stanski to cut Dwenger’s lead to 10-7 in the second quarter and RJ Hogue sacked Bermes for a safety less than a minute later. Hogue recovered a fumble in Dwenger territory that set up the go-ahead field goal midway through the third period.