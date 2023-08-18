KENDALLVILLE – East Noble took a lot of bad breaks during last year’s 5-6 season.
The Knights had a few miscues in their season opener against Bishop Luers on Friday night, but this time, a year older and wiser, East Noble easily shook them off during a dominant 45-7 victory.
“I’m proud of our guys, our effort, our support, our energy. This is why they wanted to come up here and play in a big-time environment, this is why we love playing great programs in huge games,” East Noble coach Luke Amstutz said. “We finally got some bounces tonight for the first time in what seemed like a little while. Last year, those bounces kind of went against us. Tonight we got a few of them. Are we 45-7 better than that team? Probably not. But tonight we were.”
East Noble’s first drive ended when Bishop Luers defensive back Dee Hogue broke up a pass attempt on fourth down, but on the next possession East Noble capitalized with a 30-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Zander Brazel to junior Dylan Krehl.
Later in the first quarter, disaster struck for East Noble: The Knights were attempting to punt deep in their own territory, but the snap sailed well over the punter’s head. East Noble turned the ball over on downs and Bishop Luers took over at the 14-yard line. Seconds before the end of the quarter, Bishop Luers senior Gio Jimenez ran in a 1-yard touchdown to tie the game at 7.
But East Noble wasn’t rattled. After the Bishop Luers touchdown on a short field, the East Noble defense held its SAC opponents in check for the rest of the night.
“The kids were playing physical. They’re the same kids who were here last year, but a little more grown up, a little more physical, a little more nasty, a little more hungry,” Amstutz said.
“Bishop Luers is maybe in the spot we were last year, a few younger players that are having their first game experience in a big atmosphere like this. Our kids were ready for that moment.”
Over the final three quarters, Bishop Luers had no answer for the East Noble run game. Midway through the second quarter, Michael Mosley capped a 93-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown carry to put his team back up by a touchdown. Alex Sprague kicked a 32-yard field goal just before halftime that put East Noble ahead 17-7 heading into the break.
Things really got rolling for East Noble in the third quarter: Tyson Reinbold ran in the first touchdown of the quarter at 6:35, and East Noble got the ball back after a squib kick. That set up another Mosley touchdown, and incredibly, the same thing happened on the next kickoff.
East Noble, practically giddy on the sidelines by this point, capitalized with a Brazel quarterback keep for a touchdown, going up 38-7 with two minutes to go in the quarter.
“We planned to do one, and then we kicked another that was kind of an onside – their kids just honestly kept trying to field it. Experienced kids probably let that go to the next level, and that’s a mistake that young kids make that haven’t been through it,” Amstutz said. “If we don’t get those, and they score a touchdown on one of those short fields, maybe it’s a totally different game.”
Reinbold scored the final touchdown two minutes into the fourth quarter to start the running clock.
East Noble will face another SAC challenger next Friday when they host Snider.