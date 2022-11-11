At the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Indiana native Sarah Hildebrandt won a bronze medal in women’s 50-kg freestyle wrestling. A decade prior while enrolled at Penn, she made history as the first-ever female to qualify for an IHSAA semistate in wrestling.
With Penn’s girls wrestling program emerging as the standard-bearer statewide – the Kingsmen are the reigning Indiana high school girls wrestling state champion and has won five state titles in the six-year event history – northeast Indiana will follow in those footsteps starting Saturday, when East Noble plays host to the first girls wrestling tournament held in the region.
The 24-team East Noble Girls Wrestling Invitational starts at 9 a.m., with schools as far away as Crown Point, Muncie Central and Illiana Christian sending teams to compete. With East Noble wrestling coach Sam Riesen also serving as the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association’s secretary, his interest in seeing the event succeed holds true for multiple reasons.
“Our school has been super supportive of getting our girls team going,” Riesen said. “Once you go to the girls regional and girls state, you see that they’re putting in the same effort and the same emotions, and I’ve been all about it since then.
“We’ve been really working to grow the numbers and be ahead of things. I think some people are maybe not pushing it as much because it’s something they’re not ready to delve into, but it’s something we’re all going to delve into, so we wanted to be ahead of it.”
With the Knights sending 13 girls to the event, Riesen is doing his part to raise interest. And the IHSAA has noticed, designating girls wrestling, as well as boys volleyball, as “emerging sports” in May. By doing so, the state’s prep sport sanctioning organization will “provide rule books and conduct coaches rules meetings” to “help pave a way for those sports and participation to continue to grow with an eye toward eventually becoming a recognized sport” and “(sponsor) an official state tournament,” as noted in a statement released by the IHSAA.
Once an emerging sport reaches 50% participation among the IHSAA member schools, the sport becomes fully sanctioned. Of the 407 schools listed as IHSAA members, 113 were represented at the girls state tournament in January.
“I think the emerging sport status is going to help it to grow,” Riesen said. “The IHSAA likes what we’re doing and wants to see how it grows. We need to get numbers up to a certain level throughout the state instead of just certain areas.
“We have a fairly good culture with girls wrestling in northeast Indiana, and hopefully as more and more people see it being as a normal sport, we’ll see those numbers continue to grow.”
And as interest grows, more girls see the success of a program such as Penn, which in turn creates excitement about where girls wrestling could progress.
“Coach (Brad) Harper has done a great job at Penn,” Riesen said. “(Penn is) kind of the standard bearers for it. Seeing what they’ve done to help promote the girls’ side of it, when you go to the state tournament, your girls see the Penns of the world and they want to be a part of it.
“That’s really where we’re seeing a lot of the growth. There are a lot of teams with 10 to 15 kids that should be competitive at our tournament.”